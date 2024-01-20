Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s mom unleashes furious rant against Dak Prescott: “They need to get rid of his a*s!”

The Dallas Cowboys pulled an extremely Dallas Cowboys stunt and crashed out of the NFL Playoffs last weekend, drawing significant backlash.

Despite racking up a 12-5 record in the regular season and having significant blue-chip talent on the roster, the Cowboys failed to deliver when it mattered the most, with the Green Bay Packers (the youngest team in the playoffs) sending them packing at the AT&T Stadium. The final score read 48-32 with standout wide receiver CeeDee Lamb registering nine receptions for 110 yards.

Cowboys fans pointed out this particular flaw in Dallas' plan as they didn't quite rely on Lamb full-time despite his excellent numbers in the regular season. Lamb's mother Leta Ramirez was particularly infuriated with the turn of events and took to Facebook to vent her frustrations:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

CeeDee Lamb's mother rants against Dak Prescott

Under one post, the Cowboys WR's mother wrote:

"DAK ISNT IT!!!"

As comments piled up under her post, she replied to one fan stating:

"They need to get rid of his a*s! It's guys on that team that want a RING!"

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Exploring Dak Prescott's playoffs record

After the pummeling at the hands of the Packers, Dak Prescott's playoff record now reads 2-5.

He registered his first playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 playoffs in a 24-22 victory. He had 226 passing yards on 22 completions of 33 attempts with one passing touchdown and one interception in that game.

Prescott's second win was a more convincing one against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys finished the season 12-5 and won that game 31-14 on the road. Prescott passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns along with 24 rushing yards and another rushing touchdown at the Raymond James Stadium that night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes decision on HC Mike McCarthy's future

On Wednesday, January 17, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that they were running it back with Mike McCarthy for the 2024 NFL season.

Jones told reporters:

"I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach."

McCarthy's playoff record in Dallas is nothing to boast about. He is currently 1-3 in the postseason with the franchise's Conference Championship Game drought stretching to 13 years.

Despite Michael Irvin's warning to clean house, Jerry Jones decided to stick the course. However, the Cowboys will need to pay all of Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb in 2024 so it remains to be seen what the roster looks like in the forthcoming season.