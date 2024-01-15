The Dallas Cowboys did an extremely Dallas Cowboys thing and basically gifted the Green Bay Packers a massive win on Sunday. That the Cowboys had their tushes handed to them in a 48-32 thrashing at the AT&T Stadium will sting all the bit more.

We'll get to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott said after the loss in just a minute. But before we get to that, here's what franchise icon Michael Irvin had to say about it all on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Every damn where, all across this country, all across the league they stood up to defend their city and defend their team. Except in the city that deserved it the most. Except the team that’s most recognizable and deserved it the most."

In typical Irvin fashion, the legendary wide receiver calmed his nerves before unleashing a fiery rant against the state of his franchise.

"When I got here, I understood the men before me. They built the Dallas Cowboys. They made this America’s Team. They put a championship on the table before I got here. My job while I was here was to match what they have done because they built it.

"Put my damn championship on the table! That’s all we asked! Put your damn championship on the table and you couldn’t do it! All their a**es gotta go!”

Cowboys eliminated: What's next for Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was visibly frustrated with their showing at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday. After the loss, he called it "one of the biggest surprises" he's ever experienced in football.

Jones told reporters:

“This seems like the most painful [loss] because we all had such great expectations and we had hopes for this team and thought that we were aligned and in great shape.”

With the Cowboys eliminated, this likely puts Mike McCarthy's job security in trouble. Even before the NFL Playoffs, Jones appeared to be keeping his distance from McCarthy. Jones said he would evaluate his head coach's future on a game-to-game basis, days before the Cowboys took the field agains the Packers.

In any case, the Cowboys will have no dearth of candidates should they choose to fire Mike McCarthy. NFL Twitter promptly linked the franchise with a move for Bill Belichick, who recently parted ways with the Patriots.

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline reported the following on speculation linking Belichick to the Cowboys:

"At the start of December, I wrote an article saying that the word from league insiders was Dan Quinn would take over as coach of the Cowboys if Dallas did not make a deep run into the playoffs.

"Yet many of those same people now tell me that they believe, with Bill Belichick available, that he’s the man the Dallas Cowboys turn to if Jerry Jones is not satisfied with the way his team ends the season. If that comes to fruition, it should surprise no one, like Belichick’s exit from New England."

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has also been getting some interest around the league with a total of seven coaching vacancies at the moment - Panthers, Commanders, Chargers, Raiders, Seahawks, Falcons, Titans.

The Raiders appear to have made up their minds on hiring Antonio Pierce, but the Commanders, Chargers and Panthers have reportedly scheduled interviews with Quinn. He has also been linked to the vacant Seahawks job, though it remains to be seen if interest dwindles after the Cowboys defense put up historically bad numbers in the loss to Green Bay.

Per Associated Press reporter Josh Dubow, the Cowboys' 48 points allowed at home in the playoffs is the second-highest ever, after Washington's 73-0 loss to the Bears in 1940.