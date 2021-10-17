Is Dak Prescott playing tonight against the Patriots? 

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the surprise teams of the 2021-2022 NFL Season. Of course, they were already predicted to win the NFC East. However, after their close opening day loss to Tom Brady and the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have not lost a game.

The key to the offense putting up great numbers in each game for the Cowboys has been the return of Dak Prescott. In Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, Prescott suffered a season-ending fracture to his ankle.

With Prescott still about a year removed from the injury and playing out of his mind these last few weeks, it is a safe question to ask whether or not he will suit up tonight against the Patriots.

Will Dak Prescott suit up against the Patriots?

Dak Prescott is not designated on the Cowboys' injury report, so he is expected to suit up against the New England Patriots. The Cowboys will most certainly need him as the Patriots are trying to find their defensive footing. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for styming some of the NFL's best quarterbacks, as he did with Tom Brady.

In Week 4, the Buccaneers went to Foxborough for what is now known as the reunion game. The Bucs won by a score of 19-17, and it was evident that Belichick still had the goods to put together a defensive gem in the face of great opposing quarterbacks.

Can Dak Prescott notch another victory for the Cowboys?

So far in this NFL season, Dak Prescott has seen himself enter into the conversation as one of the frontrunners for the NFL MVP award. He has thrown for 1,368 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

To compliment the throwing ability of Prescott, the running game has been stellar with Ezekiel Elliott and backup running back Tony Pollard.

The offensive line is now once again playing to its elite level as they open holes for Elliott and Pollard as well as providing protection for Prescott.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys have seen a rising star emerge in rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. The linebacker has not only emerged at the linebacker position but he has also played on the defensive line in place of injured star Demarcus Lawrence at the edge position.

How can anyone overlook the play of cornerback Trevon Diggs, who leads the league with six interceptions so far in five games? Given all of these factors, the Cowboys are looking to leave Sunday's game with a record of 5-1.

