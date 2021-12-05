Is Darren Waller playing today vs WFT?

Darren Waller is a crucial part of what the Las Vegas Raiders offense revolves around. His 53 receptions and 643 receiving yards are the second-most on the team.

Waller is the most targeted player on the Raiders and draws attention due to his incredible strength and athleticism.

In Week 13, the Raiders face the Washington Football Team. Washington is fighting to stay alive in the NFC Wild Card race.

The Raiders are dealing with some injuries heading into the game, and Waller is one of them.

Darren Waller is not playing today vs. WFT

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they're going to have to find a way to win without the star-tight end. Due to knee and back injuries, Darren Waller didn't practice at all this week.

He was initially ruled doubtful through Friday but was ruled out on Saturday by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Waller is one of three Raiders players who won't suit up against Washington. Patrick Onwuasor and Maxx Crosby are dealing with respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Crosby is a massive loss as he's been a consistent disruptor on the defensive line.

Who will step up in the absence of Darren Waller?

Without Darren Waller, the rest of the Raiders offense will have to step up. Washington's defense struggled mightily in the first half of the season.

But in their last five games, they've surrendered just 19.2 points per game.

Foster Moreau will receive the biggest jump in snaps due to Waller's absence. Moreau had a big game earlier this year against the Philadelphia Eagles and will now get a chance to replicate it against another NFC East foe.

Breaking down his Week 13 outlook with When Darren Waller missed a game earlier this year, Foster Moreau played every single offensive snap for the Raiders, catching 6 passes and scoring a TD.Breaking down his Week 13 outlook with @MikeClayNFL When Darren Waller missed a game earlier this year, Foster Moreau played every single offensive snap for the Raiders, catching 6 passes and scoring a TD.Breaking down his Week 13 outlook with @MikeClayNFL. https://t.co/l7pz5QQ9kS

Derek Carr will miss having his safety net on the field this week. Carr has played well this season and is having arguably the best season of his career.

But since the loss of Henry Ruggs III, the offense has lacked the same explosiveness it once had.

They signed DeSean Jackson in hopes that he could take the top off the defense, as Ruggs did so well. Jackson showed a good return on investment last week with three catches for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

He's dealing with a calf injury this week, so we'll see if that affects his play or not in Week 13.

The loss of the 6' 6" Waller stings for the 6-5 Raiders. But Washington averages just 20.8 points per game this year.

The Raiders will have to score, but it likely won't turn into a shootout-type of game.

The Denver Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs for first place in the AFC West on Sunday Night Football. So the Raiders are under a lot of pressure to win without Darren Waller.

