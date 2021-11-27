NFL Fantasy Football: 3 replacements for Raiders TE Darren Waller in Week 13

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving during the overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys.

He did not return to action, and there was some concern that Waller had a severe tear in his knee. After several tests on Friday, Darren Waller was diagnosed with a strained IT band, which is a minor injury, and is, thankfully, not a season-ending one.

The Raiders have a long week before their next game in Week 13 against Washington. There is some hope Waller could play that game. However, it's just hopeful at this point, and the Raiders are in contention for a wildcard spot at 6-5.

It might be wise not to rush him back and risk a more severe knee injury. On that note, here are three options to look at in case Darren Waller is ruled out for Week 13:

Three TEs to replace Darren Waller in fantasy football if he's out for Week 13

#1 Gerald Everett - Seattle Seahawks

Gerald Everett has just two games with five or more targets this season, coming off a game with just under seven points in fantasy football from three catches and 37 yards.

Head coach Pete Carroll believes the offense needs to utilize Everett more due to his 'physicality after the catch'. He hasn't been a steady streaming option all season, but the Seahawks are in a pinch, and Everett could be a low-end TE2 this week.

He might not be a long-term option heading into the playoffs. But he should produce some points if you have to bench Darren Waller in fantasy football.

#2 Logan Thomas - Washington

In standard leagues, Logan Thomas is likely available after being on IR for a large portion of the season. Prior to his injury, he was one of the top tight ends in fantasy football.

He has a chance to play on Monday, but should be 100% to play next week against the Raiders in Week 13. You can use Week 12 almost as an audition for Thomas to see if he's worth bringing onto your fantasy football roster.

If he has a great game once back on the field, Thomas could be an asset during the playoffs.

#3 Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is a top-16 tight end in standard leagues, and has at least six targets in his last five games.

With several injuries to the wide receivers in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Freiermuth has been used as a security blanket for Ben Roethlisberger. It also helps that he has four touchdowns in his last four games and over 11 fantasy football points in three of those games.

Freiermuth is another last-minute addition who can help in place of Darren Waller.

