Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight vs Seattle Seahawks in Week 11?

DeAndre Hopkins, the All-Pro receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, has been one of the major reasons they are tied for the best record in the league at 8-2. Since coming over to the Cardinals from the Houston Texans, Hopkins has helped galvanize the Cardinals' offense along with NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray.

The star receiver has missed the last few games with a nagging hamstring injury. With soft tissue injuries like hamstrings, there is often no timetable for recovery as it takes rest to completely heal.

Will DeAndre Hopkins play tonight against the Seahawks in Week 11?

Darren Urban @Cardschatter Kingsbury:



- Kyler Murray a game-day decision. Has to be able to protect himself from re-injury.

- Colt McCoy is “getting there” to be available.

- DeAndre Hopkins is out. Expects him to play after the bye vs. Chicago.

Cardinals beat writer Darren Urban has announced that DeAndre Hopkins is listed as out per the Cardinals injury report. The news isn't exactly shocking as the Cardinals have adjusted to being without arguably their best player for the past few games.

But without the services of Hopkins, will they have enough to defeat the Seattle Seahawks tonight?

Can the Cardinals defeat the Seahawks without Hopkins?

While this is an important question, perhaps the question that should be posed is whether or not the Cardinals can defeat the Seahawks without the services of DeAndre Hopkins as well as possibly quarterback Kyler Murray. The quarterback has also missed time recently with an injury to his ankle that was initially suffered in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Murray is listed as a game-time decision for tonight.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke about his star quarterback's status:

"We've definitely progressed. We want to make sure he's in a place where he can play his game, protect himself and do all those things, and if he can, he'll be out there."

The mention of "his game" if referring to how Kyler Murray is able to pass from the pocket as well as scramble around the field. Aside from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Murray is the most feared scrambler in the league.

His ability to scramble as he keeps his eyes down the field is where the comparisons to Jackson often end. This makes Murray dangerous as his scrambling often leads to finding Hopkins or one of his other receiving options.

Speaking of receiving options, the Cardinals' cupboard is not empty as A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz are all viable options in this dynamic air raid offense piloted by Murray.

The Cardinals face-off against the Seattle Seahawks tonight at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington at 4:25 PM EST.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar