Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight vs Lions? Ravens WR's status explored for Week 3 MNF

DeAndre Hopkins joined the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2025 season. The perennial Pro Bowler is in the twilight stage of his career, and he's seeking another shot at an elusive Super Bowl ring. John Harbaugh's group is hoping that the former Tennessee Titans standout will be the missing piece to the Ravens' first big game win since Super Bowl XLVII.With the Ravens set to face off against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, let's examine Hopkins' availability for the showdown.Is DeAndre Hopkins playing tonight vs Lions?Yes, DeAndre Hopkins will feature against Dan Campbell's Lions. Hopkins has featured in the practice sessions preceding the fixture, and he'll start barring a warm-up injury. Hopkins is one of Lamar Jackson's primary targets alongside Zay Flowers.Hopkins has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, but he's been available for both fixtures to start the 2025 season. John Harbaugh's side operates a versatile offense that leans on skilled wide receivers as much as its potent run game. Hopkins figures to be a key piece of the puzzle in a potential deep postseason run.While Hopkins is all set to feature, Isaiah Likely, Nnamdi Madubuike, Patrick Ricard and Kyle Van Noy are uncertain for this game.Likely is out due to a foot injury, Madubuike won't play because of a neck issue, Ricard is out because of a calf injury and Van Noy is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.How has DeAndre Hopkins performed in 2025?DeAndre Hopkins has enjoyed a solid start to his Ravens career. The former first-team All-Pro wideout has amassed a stat line of four catches, 99 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two games with the perennial AFC contenders.Hopkins has settled in nicely into John Harbaugh's offense alongside the pacey Zay Flowers. The Ravens have an impressive one-two punch at wide receiver.Next up for Hopkins and the Ravens is a Monday Night Football game against the Lions, who are fresh off a statement win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2.