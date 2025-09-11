Is Deebo Samuel playing tonight vs Packers? Commanders WR's status revealed for Week 2 TNF game

Deebo Samuel took his talents to Washington during the offseason. The San Francisco 49ers shipped off the one-time Pro Bowler to the Washington Commanders in exchange for draft consideration after the 2024 season.Samuel is now the WR2 for Dan Quinn's side, and he'll look to help the team ascend to greater heights in the 2025 campaign. With that being said, let's look at Samuel's availability for tonight's game against the Green Bay Packers.Is Deebo Samuel playing tonight vs the Green Bay Packers?Yes, Deebo Samuel is playing tonight against the Green Bay Packers. The versatile wide receiver doesn't have an injury designation in the lead-up to the fixture. So, he'll participate barring any pregame injury.Samuel has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, and Washington Commanders fans could be forgiven for worrying about their new player. However, he's been fit so far, and he should lineup against the Packers tonight.However, the statuses of punter Tress Way, wide receiver Noah Brown, running back Austin Ekeler, and tight end John Bates are less clear. All of the above-mentioned players appeared on this week's injury report due to a variety of injuries. They're in a race against time to prove their fitness for this quick turnaround game.How did Deebo Samuel perform in Week 1?Deebo Samuel thrived in his first game as a Washington Commanders player. He recorded a stat line of seven catches, 77 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown off his sole rushing attempt. He was the team's leading receiver in his debut.Samuel iced out the game with a signature 19-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also paced the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in his debut.Dan Quinn aims to utilize Samuel's unique skill set in his first season with the Washington Commanders. The veteran offensive weapon will contribute in the passing and rushing game as the Commanders look to make another deep postseason run in a stacked NFC.Tonight's game will see Samuel and his teammates attempt to break down a Green Bay Packers defense fresh off handing the Detroit Lions their first loss of the season. It's a game that'll likely have ramifications come through the business end of the campaign.