Should I start Deebo Samuel in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Commanders WR

Deebo Samuel began his tenure as a Washington Commander on Sunday, and he could not have looked any better.
The former San Francisco 49er caught seven of ten targets for 77 yards and rushed once for a touchdown, as the Burgundy and Gold destroyed the New York Giants 21-6 to begin the 2025 season. The fantasy output was only a modest 15.6 points, but it momentarily silenced any notions that he lacked the physical fitness to contribute.
His next outing, however, may raise some concerns. It is against the Green Bay Packers, who recently upgraded their defense by adding Micah Parsons. Will he still thrive despite it?
Should I add Deebo Samuel for Week 2 Fantasy Football?
The Commanders surprisingly elected not to start Samuel against the Giants, instead opting for Hail Maryland hero Noah Brown. However, the Packers have a strong defense bannered by the aforementioned Parsons, who impressed in limited snaps with three pressures and a sack.
Thus, Jayden Daniels will need all his best weapons to overcome both that and a good secondary bannered by safeties Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard. This is where Samuel can shine - as a FLEX.
Obviously he should be productive in the receiving game, but it is in the run game where he may shine the brightest. With the Commanders' leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. gone, he stands as be one of the team's bigger-bodied rushers and may serve as the "thunder" to Austin Ekeler's "lightning".
Such a tactic may solve a Packers squad that was among the best teams against the run in Week 1. Even though Kenny Clark is gone, Devonte Wyatt has proven more than capable of stepping up as the lead man in the interior. And for this game, coordinator Jeff Hafley may opt for a little more heft by starting Karl Brooks, instead of Colby Wooden, beside him.
Deebo Samuel 2025 fantasy projections
FantasyPros has a powerful endorsement for Deebo Samuel.
The site sees him attaining 65 catches for 832 yards and five touchdowns - a major improvement from his 2024 decline that saw only 670 and three on 51 amidst concerns over his conditioning.
His rushing output is expected to decrease, but only slightly - 124 yards on 29 carries. And those figures actually mean that he will be more efficient on the ground, averaging around 4.28 yards per carry as opposed to 3.24 in 2024.
The result is a strong projection of 132 fantasy points to conclude the year - which constitutes a massive rebound from when he had 102.6 in 2024.
