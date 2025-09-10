Should I start Deebo Samuel in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Commanders WR

Deebo Samuel began his tenure as a Washington Commander on Sunday, and he could not have looked any better.

Ad

The former San Francisco 49er caught seven of ten targets for 77 yards and rushed once for a touchdown, as the Burgundy and Gold destroyed the New York Giants 21-6 to begin the 2025 season. The fantasy output was only a modest 15.6 points, but it momentarily silenced any notions that he lacked the physical fitness to contribute.

His next outing, however, may raise some concerns. It is against the Green Bay Packers, who recently upgraded their defense by adding Micah Parsons. Will he still thrive despite it?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Should I add Deebo Samuel for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

New York Giants v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

The Commanders surprisingly elected not to start Samuel against the Giants, instead opting for Hail Maryland hero Noah Brown. However, the Packers have a strong defense bannered by the aforementioned Parsons, who impressed in limited snaps with three pressures and a sack.

Ad

Thus, Jayden Daniels will need all his best weapons to overcome both that and a good secondary bannered by safeties Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard. This is where Samuel can shine - as a FLEX.

Obviously he should be productive in the receiving game, but it is in the run game where he may shine the brightest. With the Commanders' leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. gone, he stands as be one of the team's bigger-bodied rushers and may serve as the "thunder" to Austin Ekeler's "lightning".

Ad

Such a tactic may solve a Packers squad that was among the best teams against the run in Week 1. Even though Kenny Clark is gone, Devonte Wyatt has proven more than capable of stepping up as the lead man in the interior. And for this game, coordinator Jeff Hafley may opt for a little more heft by starting Karl Brooks, instead of Colby Wooden, beside him.

Deebo Samuel 2025 fantasy projections

FantasyPros has a powerful endorsement for Deebo Samuel.

Ad

The site sees him attaining 65 catches for 832 yards and five touchdowns - a major improvement from his 2024 decline that saw only 670 and three on 51 amidst concerns over his conditioning.

His rushing output is expected to decrease, but only slightly - 124 yards on 29 carries. And those figures actually mean that he will be more efficient on the ground, averaging around 4.28 yards per carry as opposed to 3.24 in 2024.

The result is a strong projection of 132 fantasy points to conclude the year - which constitutes a massive rebound from when he had 102.6 in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension