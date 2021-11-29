Is D.K. Metcalf playing tonight vs. WFT?

D.K. Metcalf, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks face off against the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football in a battle between two teams trying to remain in contention to get a playoff spot.

After a Week 9 bye week, the WFT have won two consecutive games to remain relevant and alive for a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks have battled numerous injuries, including star quarterback Russell Wilson missing weeks due to a severely fractured finger. The team is 3-7 and trying to make waves in the NFC West, arguably the most competitive division in the league.

If the Seahawks are to win tonight, they will need a strong game from star receiver D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf, who has been nursing a foot injury, did not practice on Thursday but returned as a full practice participant on Friday.

Will D.K. Metcalf be available to play tonight vs. WFT?

Despite being limited in practice on Saturday, D.K. Metcalf has no official designation for being out, so he is expected to suit up and play tonight against the Washington Football Team. Metcalf joins Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as the dynamic duo provides Russell Wilson with the best set of bookends in the league.

Each receiver possesses the speed to stretch the field. Metcalf, however, has the ability to also catch jump balls over smaller defenders. At 6'4" and 229 lbs, Metcalf is a matchup nightmare, similar to the recently inducted Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson.

Despite not having Russell Wilson for a good portion of the season, Metcalf has amassed 46 receptions for 637 yards and eight touchdowns. Last week, when the Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals, Metcalf may have been hampered by the foot injury as he ended up with only four catches for a paltry 31 yards.

Can Wilson, Metcalf and the Seahawks make the playoffs?

It will take a modern-day miracle for the Seahawks to make the playoffs this season. The NFC West division is already littered with potential playoff teams with the Arizona Cardinals (9-2), Los Angeles Rams (7-4), and the suddenly surging San Francisco 49ers (6-5).

For the Seahawks to make the playoffs, they would have to somehow climb over the teams that are in their own division. Of course, this doesn't take into account the other NFC teams that are sitting above .500 at this time.

Although the Seahawks are only 3-7, Metcalf recently tweeted about what he expects to happen for the team in the next seven games.

DK Metcalf @dkm14 7 in a row 7 in a row

For the final stretch of the 2021-2022 NFL season, look for Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf to end with a statistical bang but end up on the outside of the NFC playoff picture.

Edited by Piyush Bisht