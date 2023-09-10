Is George Kittle playing today vs. Steelers? 49ers TE's status explored

George Kittle has been a vital member of a San Francisco 49ers offense that admittedly has loads of talent. They have exceptional players at all skill positions, but Kittle, being one of the best tight ends in football, is a key cog in the machine for them.

He's been nursing a groin injury, which can linger and force players out of action for weeks. He comes into Sunday's matchup as questionable, but will he end up playing?

Is George Kittle playing today?

Fortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, the star tight end is expected to play today. The groin injury persists, but Kittle seems good to go and will be active and in the starting lineup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers do have a lot of mouths to feed on offense. With Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey all getting usage in the passing game alongside Kittle, there are a lot of players who will get the ball.

This makes life difficult for opposing defenses and pretty easy for Brock Purdy. Having Kittle as a safety valve and a player who can and will catch almost anything means the favored 49ers shouldn't have much trouble against an admittedly stout Steelers defense.

George Kittle fantasy outlook

The Steelers defense, as mentioned, is pretty good. They feature a lot of good players. Again, the 49ers also have a lot of skill position players, so there are a lot of players but just one football.

Nevertheless, if Kittle is healthy and playing, then he's in a fantasy lineup. Chances are, managers who own him do not have a backup on his level. Kittle is one of the best tight ends in football alongside Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce.

There's a sizeable gap between Kittle and the next best tight end, so he's not going to be benched for any reason. His ESPN projection (for PPR) is 10.5. It's hard to find tight ends that are going to outdo that number, so it's best to leave Kittle even though he's recovering from injury and has a lot of competition.

