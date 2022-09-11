Is George Kittle playing this weekend? Injury update on TE ahead of Bears clash

Is George Kittle playing this weekend? This remains in doubt amid the injury concerns for the 49ers' tight end. The San Francisco 49ers begin their 2022 NFL regular season with a highly-anticipated encounter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Kittle has been dealing with a groin injury he suffered in practice on Monday. He was then absent for two subsequent team practice sessions and didn't train for the week. It seems unlikely at this point that the tight end will feature much or at al in this game. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan did provide some positive news regarding Kittle on Friday.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers’ TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Bears, per source. 49ers’ TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Bears, per source.

While speaking to KNBR, Shanahan claimed that Kittle was feeling significantly better. However, there was no confirmation that Kittle would feature against the Bears. When asked whether he would play against the Bears in Week 1, Shanahan said:

"I don’t know yet. I’m really hoping it will be alright. I’m trying to think positively on it. He didn’t end up getting to go yesterday, but they’ll hit him hard [today]. They’ll do it all morning and hopefully he’ll be able to get out there and do some red zone work today.”

On the eve of their clash against the Bears, the 49ers listed Kittle as 'questionable' for the Week 1 game. It remains to be seen whether he will be fit in time for the season opener. The reality is that it's highly unlikely the 49ers will risk him given that it's the first game of the new campaign.

George Kittle's stats from last season

George Kittle (r) - San Francisco 49ers v Tennessee Titans

George Kittle was a key figure for the 49ers last season. He caught 71 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns during 14 games. His six receiving touchdowns were a career-high, and the 28-year-old was tipped to be crucial for the 49ers this season as well.

There's no doubt that the 49ers will want Kittle in the starting lineup for the Bears encounter. But given that he is not yet 100% fit, they wouldn't want to risk him exaggerating his groin injury that could keep him out for longer.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron George Kittle is not expected to play Sunday after suffering a groin injury in practice Monday, per @Eric_Branch George Kittle is not expected to play Sunday after suffering a groin injury in practice Monday, per @Eric_Branch https://t.co/tYtgAJnkQH

His designation will likely be provided shortly before the game. But even if he is cleared to play, he is unlikely to feature much, except on third downs and in the red zone.

