  Is George Pickens playing Week 1 vs Eagles? Cowboys WR's status revealed for TNF clash

Is George Pickens playing Week 1 vs Eagles? Cowboys WR's status revealed for TNF clash

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 04, 2025 14:44 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Is George Pickens playing Week 1 vs Eagles? Cowboys WR's status revealed for TNF clash (image credit: getty)

George Pickens joined Dallas via a trade with Pittsburgh in the offseason. He spent his entire professional career with the Steelers, and he'll play in a new environment for the first time this campaign.

With the Cowboys starting the season on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's examine Pickens' availability for the matchup.

Is George Pickens playing Week 1 vs the Philadelphia Eagles?

Yes, George Pickens will play in Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The pass catcher will make his debut for Jerry Jones' team barring any unfortunate occurrences.

Pickens has dealt with some injuries in his career, but he is healthy heading into opening night. He's set to catch passes from Dak Prescott against his team's archrivals. Pickens will line up alongside CeeDee Lamb as the duo looks to unlock a tight Eagles secondary.

How did George Pickens perform in 2024?

George Pickens had a decent but unspectacular final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded 59 catches, 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. Pickens suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Week 14 and was forced to miss the mathcup versus the Cleveland Browns. It was the first time that the Georgia Bulldogs product missed a game since entering the league in 2022.

The Steelers and Cowboys agreed to a trade in May, sending Pickens to Dallas for draft consideration.

Pickens has since spoken about his excitement in catching passes from Dak Prescott and playing alongside perennial All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb. The duo will make up one of the strongest one-two punches at the wide receiver position in the NFC.

They were both WR1s in the 2024 season, and it'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys share targets between two ball-dominant pass catchers.

It all begins against the reigning Super Bowl winners and their archrivals on opening night. The Eagles have won two Super Bowls since the last time the Cowboys made it to the big game, way back in the 1990s. Thursday's matchup will be a chance for Dallas to lay down the marker ahead of an exciting campaign.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Dallas Cowboys

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
