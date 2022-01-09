Is Gisele Bundchen's net worth more than Tom Brady's in 2022?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the running for his fourth NFL MVP award at the age of 44, giving him the second-most for any player (behind Peyton Manning's 5). Everyone knows Tom Brady is the GOAT of the NFL and has done everything there is to do in the league, including taking two different teams to a Super Bowl victory.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen create a highly wealthy power couple

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady's net worth is estimated at around $250 million, which is one of the highest among active NFL players. But his wife Gisele Bundchen is also one of the highest-paid models in the world. Does Brady have a higher net worth after 22 years in the NFL?

When an individual player has more Super Bowl wins than any NFL team, you would expect them to also be the most paid as well. When Tom Brady's name is mentioned, that is one thing that isn't included: record-setting pay. He's set to earn over $27 million in 2021, giving him a career total of around $300 million over 22 seasons. If he plays out the final year of his deal in 2022, he will have over $316 million. The funny thing is he earned $235 million with the New England Patriots in 20 years. In just two seasons, he has made almost a quarter of that. Brady, who won six Super Bowls for the Patriots, didn't earn more than $20 million in a single season until 2019 (his final season with New England).

Gisele Bundchen has been one of the highest-paid models since 2001 and was listed as one of the top 20 richest women in entertainment in 2007. Bundchen is a former Victoria Secrets angel who helped revolutionize the modeling culture. In total, she has graced more 1,200 magazine covers and even had a role in The Devil Wears Prada. After more than two decades of modeling, acting, and even a musical career, Bundchen clocks in with a net worth of $400 million.

When it comes to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, it doesn't really matter who has a higher net worth or bigger paycheck. The couple was the highest-paid celebrity couple in 2012. They have cemented themselves as a legit power couple in pop culture and continue to do so into their 40s. It just shows you that Tom Brady plays the game at 44 because he still enjoys it, not for a paycheck.

