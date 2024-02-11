Is Gwen Stefani still married to Blake Shelton? Inside Super Bowl tailgate performer's personal life 

All eyes are on the first Super Bowl hosted in Las Vegas and you can be sure the stars are out in full force for the Big Game that will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in what will be a repeat of Super Bowl LIV.

Things are a little different this time around, though. For starters, a number of performances have been lined up for Super Bowl 58, starting with Gwen Stefani's performance at the TikTok Tailgate.

Here's a look at Stefani's personal life ahead of the show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Gwen Stefani still married to Blake Shelton?

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in 2021. Their marriage is still going strong with the pair set to grace the stage together in a pre-Super Bowl show this evening in Las Vegas.

In an interview on The Today Show in November, Shelton had this to say about his marriage to Stefani:

"I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning. I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible."

When asked to touch on his relationship with Stefani's kids, Shelton said:

"I've had stepparents. I think, in some ways, it's more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed."

How to watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's pre-Super Bowl show

Fans can catch the fourth edition of the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate on the NFL's TikTok page from 4:05 PM ET onwards.

If you don't have a TikTok account, you can also catch their performance on CBS before the Super Bowl. Their show is expected to air at 5:30 PM ET.

Also Read: Who is announcing Super Bowl 2024? Exploring Chiefs vs 49ers' broadcast team