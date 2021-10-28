Is J.J. Watt playing tonight vs Packers in Week 8?

Shortly after the 2020 regular season concluded, five-time Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt was shockingly released from the Houston Texans.

J.J. Watt said at the time that it was a mutual decision between him and the Houston Texans organization due to the path that the team was headed and the recent trades that had been made.

While it seemed that every team hoped to be a part of the "Watt Sweepstakes," he ultimately signed with the Arizona Cardinals, making the move to the NFC.

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a hot start this season. At 7-0, the Cards are the only undefeated team remaining in the National Football League. A win over the Green Bay Packers would solidify their stance as one of the top teams in the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals will now host the Green Bay Packers tonight in Thursday Night Football and will be without one of their top defensive players.

Is J.J. Watt playing tonight?

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt won't play tonight against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported on Wednesday that Watt injured his shoulder in the second quarter of the Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Watt remained in the game with an injured shoulder, playing all four quarters against his former team.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery.



Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery.Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. https://t.co/Y2pzFV8sFQ

J.J. Watt is now set to undergo shoulder surgery and will likely miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season. There isn't a set timetable as of yet for when J.J. Watt will return, but the Arizona Cardinals will at the very least have to continue the rest of the regular season without him.

The average recovery period for the shoulder surgery Watt is undergoing is usually about three months.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #AZCardinals DE JJ Watt played the entire second half last week… and now needs shoulder surgery, source said. The recovery is likely at least three months, which may knock him out for the season. A tough situation for the veteran. #AZCardinals DE JJ Watt played the entire second half last week… and now needs shoulder surgery, source said. The recovery is likely at least three months, which may knock him out for the season. A tough situation for the veteran. JJ Watt had made miraculous recoveries before. Now, after he solicits several medical opinions, he’ll have surgery as soon as possible and rehab. Time will tell how quickly he’ll be able to play, if at all. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… JJ Watt had made miraculous recoveries before. Now, after he solicits several medical opinions, he’ll have surgery as soon as possible and rehab. Time will tell how quickly he’ll be able to play, if at all. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Watt had a great start this year with the Cardinals

It was an unfortunate start to J.J. Watt's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals. Watt signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year. Watt was a great fit for the Arizona Cardinals defense.

Through seven games this season, J.J. Watt has 16 combined tackles, ten solo tackles, five tackles for loss, ten quarterback hits and one sack.

Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014, 2015) and was named the "Walter Payton Man of the Year" in 2017.

The Arizona Cardinals will face a Green Bay Packers team that has had a small COVID-19 outbreak among their wide receivers, as well as injuries across the roster.

