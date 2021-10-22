“I am going to try and dominate the game and win” - JJ Watt on facing the Texans 

When defensive end J.J. Watt was released by the Houston Texans after the 2020 NFL season, it came as a surprise to some. But, after the Texans' disappointing season, it was understandable.

But it seems that signing with the Arizona Cardinals may have been the rejuvenation that J.J. Watt's career needed after dealing with injuries the last few seasons.

J.J. Watt plans to 'dominate' in first meeting against Texans

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0 as they head into their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans, who are on a five-game losing streak at 1-5. Watt spoke to the media this week ahead of the meeting against his former team.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 On Zoom with Houston media @JJWatt asked by @sarahbarshop when he made his decision to leave did he get a sense there would be this much turnover & maybe this is what the Texans season would look like? JJ: “Yeah” Is that 1 of the reasons u decided to go somewhere else? JJ: “Yeah” On Zoom with Houston media @JJWatt asked by @sarahbarshop when he made his decision to leave did he get a sense there would be this much turnover & maybe this is what the Texans season would look like? JJ: “Yeah” Is that 1 of the reasons u decided to go somewhere else? JJ: “Yeah” https://t.co/jDMisjtveN

He said that his game plan is to approach the game as he would any other game and not think about it when he takes the field.

“It’s going to feel like a football game, and I am going to go out there and do what I always try to do, I am going to try and dominate the game and win.”

In terms of the opponent being the Houston Texans, Watt talked about the changes to the roster and how he was studying the scouting report because of the new players that are on the roster compared to just last year.

“I have to use a scouting report, it’s so many guys that I don’t know,” he said. “When you turn on the tape, I think there are just three to four players from the starting offense that was there last year. I don’t have any experience with any of them, so I am using the scouting report and watching the film just like every other game.”

The Houston Texans have made quite the overhaul since the 2020 season. For starters, Deshaun Watson has been inactive since the start of the season and the rumors continue to intensify that he will be traded in the near future.

J.J Watt is off to a big start to the 2021 NFL season. Watt has one sack, five combined tackles and two quarterback hits.

Watt is a fixture of the Texans franchise

J.J. Watt was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft with the 11th overall selection. Watt spent ten seasons with the Texans, earning numerous accolades during his tenure.

Watt was a five-time Pro Bowl nominee and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Watt still holds records within the Houston Texans organization with 101.1 sacks and 282 quarterback hits, which likely will remain a franchise record for the foreseeable future.

