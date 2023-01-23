“Is Jackson Mahomes okay?” – NFL fans believe Patrick Mahomes’ brother has jinxed Chiefs’ shot at making Super Bowl

The Chiefs' 2021 season was defined by the Mahomes brothers. Patrick Mahomes dominated the on-field headlines and Jackson Mahomes dominated the off-field headlines. However, 2022 has been a different story. While the quarterback has continued at the same pace, his brother has been largely incognito.

That streak came to an end when the quarterback's brother surfaced online during the AFC Championship. Fans responded by roasting the brother and many claimed that the team was in trouble due to superstitious reasons. Here's what is being said:

yung moolah bb @fransweezyy Jackson Mahomes back on the internet. Sorry maybe next year Chiefs Jackson Mahomes back on the internet. Sorry maybe next year Chiefs https://t.co/CDpd1kCxjS

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Jackson Mahomes trying to get in the game Jackson Mahomes trying to get in the game https://t.co/mEJARQY5lK

Gabe (Alpha Male) @313Genius Win or lose Sunday, I’ll forever enjoy the week of Joe Burrow vs. Jackson Mahomes tiktoks that I’ve seen. Who Dey forever Win or lose Sunday, I’ll forever enjoy the week of Joe Burrow vs. Jackson Mahomes tiktoks that I’ve seen. Who Dey forever https://t.co/YaQnZK2xja

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes When football season is almost over and we haven't heard a peep from Patrick Mahomes' wife or Jackson

Mahomes all year... When football season is almost over and we haven't heard a peep from Patrick Mahomes' wife or JacksonMahomes all year... https://t.co/6LFKlmP6kF

ryan @B4LDB4ST4RD Jackson Mahomes’ reaction to his brother’s injury Jackson Mahomes’ reaction to his brother’s injury https://t.co/ZTSF6QwGpb

Doug Kyed @DougKyed Am I crazy, or have we heard nothing about Brittany or Jackson Mahomes all season? Am I crazy, or have we heard nothing about Brittany or Jackson Mahomes all season?

Detroit Pierce @DetroitPierce Chiefs are fighting for their life to go the AFC championship. Is my man’s @jacksonmahomes nervous? HELL NO! He is going live on instagram. That’s why he’s the best Chiefs are fighting for their life to go the AFC championship. Is my man’s @jacksonmahomes nervous? HELL NO! He is going live on instagram. That’s why he’s the best https://t.co/khh35xw1n0

Jordan Cicchelli @jordancicchelli what is jackson mahomes doing on tiktok live rn lmao what is jackson mahomes doing on tiktok live rn lmao

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers injury in a win over Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

No. 15 at AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

The Jaguars had a long streak of comeback victories going into Saturday. Trevor Lawrence, their quarterback, had never lost on a Saturday since his college days. Both streaks ended by the end of the game. Having said that, they pushed the team to its breaking point, losing 27-20.

As the first half was winding down, the Chiefs quarterback went down at an awkward angle and injured his leg. After the injury, he was seen hobbling around and angrily testing it. At one point, he reluctantly went to the locker room to get his leg checked out and backup Chad Henne was forced to enter the game.

It seemed the quarterback's day was over, but Mahomes returned to the contest in the second half. He finished the game with two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 195 passing yards. Henne completed five of seven passes for 23 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions. Running back Isiah Pacheco played a big role in the quarterback's absence, earning 95 yards on 12 carries.

Looking ahead, the quarterback's high ankle sprain will be the talk of the league as the team gears up to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be the second consecutive matchup between the two teams in the AFC Championship. Last year, the Chiefs quarterback came up short against Burrow.

The two teams have already played once this season and Burrow won the matchup 27-24. Will the injured quarterback snap the losing streak to reach his third Super Bowl appearance? The winner of the game will face either Jalen Hurts or Brock Purdy in the Super Bowl.

While neither quarterback has been in a Super Bowl before, both franchises have been to the big game in recent years. The Eagles reached the game with Nick Foles in 2018 and faced Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the 49ers reached the Super Bowl in 2020 and fell short against Patrick Mahomes.

