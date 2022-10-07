The Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL after four weeks of the 2022 season. They are the only undefeated team heading into Week 5.

Philadelphia has tossed aside the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars during their early-season stretch. Jalen Hurts has been mightily impressive, but can he lead his team all the way to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February? Here are three reasons why Philadelphia will win the Super Bowl.

3 reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII

#1 - Strength of Schedule

NFL - Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the easiest schedules for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. According to PFF, Philly has the fifth easiest remaining schedule for the year, aided by a relatively weak NFC East.

They still have to play the Cowboys twice. During these matchups, the Eagles could be facing a banged-up Dak Prescott. The Eagles will also have winnable matchups against the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

If the Eagles can take advantage of their schedule, they could possibly turn the momentum into a deep playoff run in the 2022 season.

#2 - Jalen Hurts

NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles

Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, not many quarterbacks have been as impressive as Jalen Hurts. In that time, Hurts has recorded eight touchdowns, four passing and four rushing. In that span, he's passed for 1,120 yards and rushed for another 205. This puts him among the elite dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

Every team Hurts has faced so far in 2022 has failed to neutralize the Oklahoma alumni. He's established himself as a franchise quarterback in the early stages of the season.

Eventually, teams will figure Hurts out, so it's up to him to find new ways to win. If he can do that, there's no reason why Hurts can't help the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII.

#3 - Defense

NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

The famous saying goes 'defense wins Championships', and the Philadelphia Eagles' defense could spur them to a Super Bowl victory this season.

At the time of writing, they lead the league in sacks. They've also given up the joint-third fewest points through four weeks.

The Eagles' defense put up a clinic in their Week 4 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They forced five turnovers - four fumbles and an interception - in their 29-21 victory.

PFF @PFF Passer rating throwing at the dirt every snap: 39.6



Passer rating when targeting Darius Slay and James Bradberry: 28.3 Passer rating throwing at the dirt every snap: 39.6Passer rating when targeting Darius Slay and James Bradberry: 28.3 https://t.co/9UjeVT1LYs

Philly's defensive unit includes lockdown corner Darius Slay, as well as the perennially underrated Haason Reddick and James Bradberry. Not to mention Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. This defense could easily lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl title in six years.

