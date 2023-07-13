Is Jalen Hurts getting an ESPN feature? Eagles QB’s lookalike reveals collab with Pro Bowler

Jalen Hurts is obviously a famous quarterback who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, but you could also confuse with with a UPS driver who's a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Hurts has a doppelganger named Mykol Gummings who has a pretty big community on TikTok, and Gummings has now revealed that, due to his resemblance to the Eagles' superstar, ESPN has contacted him and the pair will be doing a feature with the network.

As he announced the feature on TikTok, Gummings revealed that ESPN will go to Texas to film with him before they go to Philadelphia to meet the Eagles' quarterback - but there's one thing that he must do to meet Hurts: shave his beard.

“I’m really in it for the experience, and God-willing it takes me places,” Gummings said. “But it’s one of those things like damn, I’ve really got to shave my beard again. It’ll grow back. You feel me? I know I look good without the beard so I’m not tripping, but it’s like, damn. But I’m excited for this opportunity, this is something I’ve been keeping under the covers for a long time. I’ve been knowing about it for maybe a month and a half now and I’m a very blessed individual, I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

It's unclear when will the feature be available for the public.

Jalen Hurts contract extension: how much will Eagles quarterback earn in his new deal?

He received a five-year contract extension with a total value of $255 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in history. Approximately $180 million are guaranteed, something that amounts to around 70% of the contract.

In addition, for the first time in the Eagles' history, a player will have the “no-trade clause”: Hurts can veto being traded if he wants to.

With just two seasons as a starter, he has already become the highest-paid player in the league and still received the veto clause in his deal. It's a testament to the board's confidence in their franchise quarterback, who has led them to two straight playoff appearances and a conference championship, albeit they lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

