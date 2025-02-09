Is Jalen Hurts playing in the Super Bowl tonight? Exploring Eagles QB's status vs Chiefs

Yes, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will play in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday as his team is all prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Hurts is determined to win in 2025.

In Super Bowl 57, the Eagles had a 10-point lead at halftime, but the Chiefs came back strong in the second half and won. That loss still motivates Hurts, and he is ready to give his all tonight.

“You have to find a way to finish. Coming into these opportunities and these games, everything is about finishing," Hurts said (per USA Today). "You want to have the right focus in that, and that comes with the preparation and the work that you put in. But ultimately, it’s about finishing."

“I’ve evolved as a player (and) as a leader. I’ve been able to grow and learn from different things. But ultimately, the flame has been ignited even more in terms of the desire of wanting to win and working to win. You can't just bank on hoping for results to come without the work."

This season, Hurts passed for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His 103.7 passer rating shows he has improved as a leader and player.

Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles' starting lineup for Super Bowl 59

On offense, Jalen Hurts will be backed by running back Saquon Barkley. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be his main targets, while tight end Dallas Goedert adds another solid option.

Coming to the offensive line, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, and Cam Jurgens, will protect Jalen Hurts and create space for Saquon Barkley.

Defensively, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis will try to pressure Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, linebackers Zack Baun and Josh Sweat add speed and strength. In the secondary, veteran Darius Slay Jr. will work alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to stop Kansas City’s passing attack.

Special teams will also be important. Jake Elliott will handle field goals, Braden Mann will punt, and Kenneth Gainwell will return kicks, with DeJean fielding punts.

