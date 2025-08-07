Is Jalen Hurts playing today? Eagles QB's status for preseason opener vs Bengals explored

Jalen Hurts is the star quarterback and leader of the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts' dual-threat ability is crucial to the Eagles' high-powered offense, and he's only gotten better with each passing season.With the Eagles set to start the preseason with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, let's examine Hurts' availability.Is Jalen Hurts playing today?Jalen Hurts will not play in today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The star quarterback is set to sit out the Bengals game alongside the majority of Eagles starters.According to The Inquirer, it's been years since Hurts featured in the preseason. The Eagles typically use the opportunity to get reps for backups and fringe players looking to make the final 53-player roster.Barring any interesting alterations, the Eagles will likely adopt this approach in today's game and the rest of the preseason. Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A. J. Brown and other starters will watch from the sidelines as their teammates get a run out.Their opponents are the Cincinnati Bengals. They are one of the most exciting teams in the AFC, and their offense is stacked with Pro Bowl-caliber talent. However, they, too, will likely sit out their starters and let reserves have a runout during preseason.How did Jalen Hurts perform in 2024?Jalen Hurts had a solid but unspectacular 2024 regular season. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners product steadied the ship as the Philadelphia Eagles made it to another postseason appearance.Hurts saw out games with his accurate passing and impressive rushing ability. He passed for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in the regular season. He added 14 rushing touchdowns for good measure.However, it was on the grandest of stages that Hurts proved his worth. The two-time Pro Bowler made two passing touchdowns and rushed for another as he led the Eagles to an iconic win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his efforts.Hurts and his teammates will look to make it back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the upcoming season. They have a stacked roster filled with experience and youth, and their journey starts with today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.