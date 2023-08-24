Is Jalen Hurts playing today vs. Colts? Week 3 NFL preseason update on Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts didn't feature in either of the two NFL preseason games that the Philadelphia Eagles played this month. However, fans have been curious to learn whether the signal caller will feature against the Indianapolis Colts for their Week 3 preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Although Hurts is fit and available for the matchup against the Colts, it's unlikely that he will play in the Eagles' preseason finale. Philadelphia will not want to risk its premier quarterback in an exhibition contest just two weeks before they begin their regular season.

Hurts has been putting in the work during the Eagles' joint practices with the Colts. However, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is likely to start with either Marcus Mariota or Tanner McKee against Indianapolis.

Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 preseason game between the Colts and Eagles:

Date: Thursday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 24 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Radio: 94WIP

94WIP Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Jalen Hurts' stats in the 2022 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had his best NFL season yet in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback finished the regular season with an impressive 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns on 306 passes. He also added 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground across 15 games.

Hurts' stellar displays helped the Eagles finish with a 14-3 record, as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The signal caller then led Philadelphia to a comfortable 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the Divisional round. Hurts also guided Philadelphia to a triumphant 31-7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Eagles then locked horns against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023. However, the big game ended 38-35, narrowly in favor of the Chiefs.

Nonetheless, Hurts finished with 579 yards and three touchdowns on 58 passes in the postseason. He also managed 143 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

