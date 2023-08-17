Is Jalen Hurts playing tonight vs. Browns? Week 2 NFL preseason update on Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts sat out the 2023 NFL preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. However, fans have been curious to learn whether the Philadelphia Eagles' premier quarterback will feature against the Cleveland Browns for their game on Thursday, Aug.17.

Hurts took part in the Eagles' joint practices with the Browns this week and he is listed as available. However, Philadelphia is unwilling to risk the 25-year-old in any of its preseason matchups.

Hence, Hurts will not feature in the Week 2 preseason contest against Cleveland. The goal is to make sure that he remains injury-free for the start of the regular season.

In Hurts' absence, the Eagles are expected to offer game time for Tanner McKee, Marcus Mariota and Ian Book on Thursday.

Here's a look at the match details for the Browns vs Eagles Week 2 preseason game:

Game Time: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV/Radio: NBC, SportsRadio 94WIP

Jalen Hurts' stats in the 2022 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had his best NFL season in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback finished the regular season with an impressive 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns on 306 passes. He also added 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground across 15 games.

Hurts' stellar displays helped the Eagles finish with a 14-3 record, as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The signal caller then led Philadelphia to a comfortable 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round. Hurts also guided Philadelphia to a triumphant 31-7 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles then locked horns against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023. However, the big game ended 38-35, narrowly in favor of the Chiefs.

Nonetheless, Hurts finished with 579 yards and three touchdowns on 58 passes in the postseason. He also managed 143 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.