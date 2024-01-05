Is Jalen Hurts playing this week? Eagles QB’s status explored for Week 18 game vs Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles, who began the season with a 10-1 record, have appeared to be a shadow of their former self in recent weeks. After losing four of their previous five games, the Eagles must win in Week 18 to clinch the NFC East.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni discussed resting some important players against the New York Giants on Sunday. This seems like a ridiculous move, considering that they still have a chance to win the division should the Dallas Cowboys fall to the Washington Commanders. Fans are now speculating whether quarterback Jalen Hurts will suit up for the game.

In Week 18, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams are the four quarterbacks expected to be rested. But in a pivotal matchup, Jalen Hurts is anticipated to start for the Iggles.

The Eagles have already guaranteed their postseason spot, and since the 49ers of San Francisco have already clinched the NFC's top seed, the NFC East division title is the only thing left to contend for in Week 18. However, they are also powerless over that because to have any genuine chance, they must win and hope that the Dallas Cowboys lose their own game.

The Eagles must be concerned heading into the playoffs after their Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Before that contest, the Cardinals had only won three games this season and were among the weakest teams in the NFL in 2023. It was a monumental collapse for a club hoping to win the Super Bowl.

To regain some confidence before the playoffs, the Eagles might have to start their starting quarterback against the Giants on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts was snubbed for the Pro Bowl rosters

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, was seen as one of the favorites to win the NFL MVP Award for the 2023 season by the end of November 2023. But since the beginning of December, the team has dropped out of first place in the NFC standings after losing four of its last five games.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Hurts was a noteworthy absence from the NFL Pro Bowl rosters, which were revealed earlier this week, despite his inclusion last season. Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy were the three quarterbacks selected from the NFC.

Jalen Hurts has completed 66.1% of his throws for 3,803 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games this season. He had gained 601 yards and 15 additional scores on the ground.

Hurts is unquestionably among the league's top quarterbacks. Meanwhile, making a Pro Bowl argument for him would be tough, given his team's recent struggles.