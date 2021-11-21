Is James Robinson playing tonight vs 49ers in Week 11?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is sneakily one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL. Robinson has averaged an impressive 5.4 yards per carry this year and averages 4.7 for his career.

With first-round pick Travis Ettienne on IR since training camp, Robinson has been an integral part of helping Trevor Lawrence adapt to life in the NFL. But Robinson has dealt with a heel injury that kept him out of action in Week 9.

The Jaguars face the San Fransisco 49ers in a likely do-or-die game for their playoff hopes. Will the Jaguars be able to rely on their 1,000-yard rusher from a season ago in Week 11?

James Robinson is questionable to play vs. 49ers.

While Robinson is still dealing with a heel injury, he also has a knee ailment he's working through at the same time. As a result, he's officially listed as questionable to play.

Robinson was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, which is better than not practicing at all. Last week, Robinson had a similar injury report before playing against the Indianapolis Colts.

Although he's only rushed for 100 yards once this season, the undrafted free agent sensation has been a good running back. Robinson has a unique combination of strength and bursts of speed that make him hard to tackle.

He's also a reliable option for the red zone, as he's struck pay dirt six times. In an offense that's struggled to find itself under first-year coach Urban Meyer, Robinson has been a known commodity they can lean on.

Robinson might not receive as many carries this week since he's still not 100 percent. But Robinson makes the most of his attempts and runs like every run is his last.

NFL RBs Rank-Yards per Attempt (At least 100 attempts):
Nick Chubb- 6.0 yards/120 att
Jonathan Taylor- 5.8 yards/161 att
James Robinson- 5.4 yards/100 att
Javonte Williams- 5.0 yards/103 att
Elijah Mitchell- 4.8 yards/116 att
Next up: Zeke, D Cook, D Henderson, Ekeler

James Robinson will be a factor in deciding the Jaguars vs. 49ers game

The 49ers are a team that has always liked to run the ball under Kyle Shanahan. This season, they rank 12th in rushing attempts per game while the Jaguars rank 25th.

Neither team has a quarterback they can entirely trust, which makes running the ball and limiting possessions important. Robinson will be counted on alongside Carlos Hyde to limit the number of times the 49ers' offense gets on the field.

The 49ers' rushing defense has been surprisingly poor in 2021. This could open up an opportunity for the Jaguars to do some damage.

The Jaguars have had two straight weeks of playing impressive team football. Although they came up short against the Colts, they took their division rival to their limit.

Robinson will be a pivotal player for the Jaguars and their chances of beating a 49ers team that's coming off their best win of the season in Week 10.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar