Is Jauan Jennings playing today? 49ers WR's status revealed for Week 2 game vs. Saints

Jauan Jennings is part of a stacked San Francisco 49ers wide receiver room. The veteran wideout is coming off a career year in 2024, and he's looking to help the 49ers back into playoff contention.With the 49ers up against the New Orleans Saints today, let's look at Jennings' availability.Is Jauan Jennings playing today?Jauan Jennings is listed as questionable for today's game against the New Orleans Saints. The skilled pass catcher is dealing with a shoulder injury and was on the injury report for the entirety of the week.According to Yahoo Sports, Jennings did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was able to participate in Friday's session in a limited capacity. Ian Rapoport reports that Jennings is considered to be a game-time decision.The San Francisco 49ers could use all the help they can get in the receiving game. Brandon Aiyuk remains out due to an ACL injury, while superstar tight end George Kittle is on the IR due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. That leaves Ricky Pearsall and Jennings as the primary pass catchers for the foreseeable future.Furthermore, the 49ers will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy due to turf toe. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by one-time Pro Bowler Mac Jones, hence the need for proven pass catchers versus the Saints.How did Jauan Jennings perform in Week 1?Jauan Jennings had a forgettable day at the office in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran WR recorded a stat line of two catches for 16 receiving yards. He recorded the fifth-most receiving yards in the game.Jennings is in a prove-it season as he aims for a bumper contract from either the 49ers or another team. He'll look to record significantly better stats for the rest of the season.Star running back Christian McCaffrey led the team in receptions, receiving yards, carries, and rushing touchdowns. His performance was key in Kyle Shanahan's side recording a close victory over archrivals, the Seattle Seahawks.The 49ers fan base will hope that Jennings is fit and able to go against the New Orleans Saints. A win in today's game will give the 49ers a 2-0 record at the start of the campaign.