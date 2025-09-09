  • home icon
  Jauan Jennings injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for Week 2 Fantasy Football

Jauan Jennings injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for Week 2 Fantasy Football

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 09, 2025 13:54 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Jauan Jennings suffered a shoulder injury against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran wide receiver got hurt as the 49ers defeated the Seahawks in Week 1.

The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with numerous injuries recently, and Jennings' injury is yet another concern for Kyle Shanahan's side. With that in mind, let's explore the latest for the 49ers' wide receiver and how it pertains to fantasy football in Week 2.

Jauan Jennings injury update: What happened to 49ers WR?

According to Yahoo Sports, Jauan Jennings left the game in the third quarter after struggling to lift his arm while catching the ball on the sidelines. He exited the game with a stat line of two catches and 16 yards.

Jennings is coming off arguably the best season of his professional football career. He amassed a stat line of 77 receptions, 975 receiving yards, and six touchdowns (all career highs) in 2024. Furthermore, reports stated that he agreed to a restructured deal ahead of the current campaign.

Another key member of the San Francisco 49ers offense to get injured was George Kittle. Kittle suffered a hamstring injury, and he's set to miss a couple of weeks.

When will Jauan Jennings return?

According to Niners Wire, Kyle Shanahan hasn't ruled out Jauan Jennings for Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints. Shanahan added that Jennings will undergo an MRI "in 24 hours" to determine the severity of his (shoulder) injury.

Jennings' injury will be a cause of concern for his fantasy football managers. The versatile wide receiver looked prime to have an elevated role on the 49ers' offense at the beginning of the season due to Brandon Aiyuk's injury. However, the shoulder injury sustained in Week 1 casts a lot of doubt about his fitness going forward.

Jennings was initially projected to be a solid WR2 pick, capable of guaranteeing a little over a handful of points. However, this injury might force him to the bench and potentially require managers to dip into the waiver wire or make trades.

In the meantime, the San Francisco 49ers will look to ramp up preparations for their Week 2 game against the Saints. They'll hope to have Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Jennings fit for that game.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

