Is Jim Harbaugh anti-abortion? Everything Michigan HC said at latest pro-life rally appearance

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is high on the wishlist of a slew of NFL teams after he led his alma mater to the National Championship title last week. He has already interviewed for the vacant head coaching positions at the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

While Harbaugh has yet to decide where he'll take his coaching talents next, he has made multiple public appearances. He was at the M&T Bank Stadium to witness brother John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans and advance to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday.

He appeared at the March for Life rally in Washington D. C. on Friday. He called the freezing temperatures "great football weather" and gave an insight into his decision-making process. He said:

"I just take the counsel from God and the Holy Spirit, and Mr. Jack Harbaugh, my dad, and my wife Sarah. Just taking the advice, just living one day at a time, one day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time."

Harbaugh also made some comments about his pro-life beliefs.

Jim Harbaugh's anti-abortion beliefs

During the March for Life rally, Jim Harbaugh vouched for abortion to be outlawed. He said:

"Just have the courage to let the unborn be born. The testimony of so many here, including yourself, just so thankful and grateful for that. This is a great day for a march, it's a great day for the sanctity of life, and it's football weather, so let's go!"

Harbaugh is a staunch believer in the pro-life movement. In 2022, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, spoke at the Plymouth Right to Life event at the Inn at St. John's to raise money for anti-abortion charities in Michigan. During the event, he said:

“In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love. I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I’ve coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

Harbaugh, a Roman Catholic, opposes abortion due to his religious beliefs. During the event in Plymouth, he said:

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me."

Jim Harbaugh has fathered seven children: Three with his first wife, Miah, and four with his second wife, Sarah. The Michigan Wolverines head coach is unwavering in his religious beliefs and his anti-abortion stance.