Is Josh Allen falling victim to the Madden curse? Bills QB's woes explored

Josh Allen wrapped up Week 10 with a slip to .500 after Monday's 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on primetime in Buffalo. The quarterback's stumble against Russell Wilson left fans far from silent, as millions began speculating about his troubles. Some believed he peaked in the AFC Championship game, while others blamed the team chemistry for the Buffalo Bills' woes this season.

However, one theory running rampant is that the "Madden curse" is coursing through Allen's veins, infecting the quarterback more as the season continues. Is the Madden curse real? If it is, could it be the cause of Allen's recent decline?

Josh Allen has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He sits at 5-5. His touchdowns are roughly on pace for a similar final number compared to recent years in which he has hovered around the mid-upper 30s. However, the story is his interceptions this season. He has thrown 11 picks in 2023 through ten weeks. Last year, he threw for 14 over the course of the entire season.

Unless Josh Allen goes on a run of a few games without an interception, this could be the greatest number of interceptions thrown by the quarterback in his entire career. After starting 3-1, the team has slipped to 5-5. Allen is still alive in the playoff picture, but they'll be out if something doesn't change quickly.

At this point, it's a bit too soon to declare him cursed by the game, but it is definitely a down year for Josh Allen, and it could get worse by the season's end.

What is the "Madden curse"?

Curses in sports are nothing new. In the early 20th century, Boston Red Sox fans believed they were cursed for about 75 years after letting Babe Ruth join the New York Yankees. However, with video games still new to the mainstream, their curses are also a relatively new phenomenon among fans.

The Madden curse is exactly what it sounds like. The EA Sports-developed video game features one or two athletes on the cover every year. The curse alleges that once that happens, the player falls off in the following short term. Sometimes, the curse takes effect quickly. Other times, it takes a year or two.

According to the fans, the idea of the Madden curse runs long since the franchise put players on the game's cover.

List of NFL athletes purported to have been hit by the 'Madden curse'

Antonio Brown at New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the most infamous players allegedly affected by the Madden curse was Browns running back Peyton Hillis. Hillis popped for 1177 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2010, earning him the cover of Madden 12, which covered the 2011-12 season.

However, immediately following that, his performances nosedived. In 2011, he only reached about half of his production in 2010 and never hit that number again.

The next athlete that some argue was hit by the curse was Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants wide receiver leaped to stardom when he caught a pass behind his head while falling backward. He also had been effective in his young career.

This one was a case of a short-term decline in the grand scheme of things, but his production immediately following the accomplishment of getting his face on the cover nosedived. He was the cover athlete of Madden 16, and in 2017, he earned just 302 yards and three touchdowns. That said, since 2020, the wide receiver hasn't been able to cross the 350-yard mark with a team in a season.

Antonio Brown might be the most infamous fan-cited example of a star falling off after getting on the cover of Madden. Brown had built up a massive name for himself after years of domination in the NFL. As such, EA let him grace the cover. However, that season would be his last in his prime.

Starting in 2019, Brown began bouncing around the league. He spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers, producing just roughly 1000 yards in his final three seasons. He did earn a ring, but not many believe he was the true reason for the team's success in 2020.

Here's a look at other athletes that many have argued suffered at the hands of Madden, including Adrian Peterson:

Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George (Madden 2001)

Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb (Madden 06)

Titans QB Vince Young (Madden 08)

Vikings RB Adrian Peterson (Madden 25 Xbox One/PS4)

Bills QB Josh Allen (Madden 24) -- pending