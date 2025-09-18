Is Josh Allen playing tonight? Bills QB's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen suffered a nose injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The reigning MVP left the game briefly but ultimately returned to help his side to a dominant win in their second game of the campaign.The Bills will now face the Miami Dolphins in a Thursday Night Football game at Highmark Stadium. Let's see if Allen will be available for the showdown.Is Josh Allen playing tonight?Yes, Josh Allen is playing against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. The Buffalo Bills superstar has shaken off his nose injury and looks good to go against rivals, the Miami Dolphins.However, according to Yahoo Sports, Allen will likely wear a visor to protect his nose. It is a safety precaution typically adopted by players after suffering a nose injury, but they aren't looking to miss out on the action. Allen did not miss any training sessions in the lead-up to tonight's game.When asked about Allen's nose, Bills' coach Sean McDermott said,&quot;Yeah, his nose did not get any bigger, I don't think. It's always looked good to me. I think it still looks good. I think we are in a good spot.&quot;According to Yahoo Sports, Allen has made 107 straight starts, the longest active streak by a quarterback. The Wyoming product has been ever-present for the Bills since he was selected in the 2018 draft.How did Josh Allen perform in Week 2?Josh Allen had an okay game against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2025 season. The reigning MVP posted a stat line of 148 passing yards with zero touchdowns and interceptions. He added six carries and 59 rushing yards in the victory.Allen looked limited due to the nose injury he suffered early in the game. However, his teammates were able to pick up the slack, recording their second straight win to start the campaign.Next up for Allen and Co. is a game against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have started the season with two losses, which is in stark contrast to the Bills' two wins. Sean McDermott's side will look to pile on the misery on their rivals at Highmark Stadium in Week 3.