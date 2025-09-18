  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Is Josh Allen playing tonight? Bills QB's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Is Josh Allen playing tonight? Bills QB's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 18, 2025 15:34 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Josh Allen playing tonight? Bills QB's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen suffered a nose injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The reigning MVP left the game briefly but ultimately returned to help his side to a dominant win in their second game of the campaign.

Ad

The Bills will now face the Miami Dolphins in a Thursday Night Football game at Highmark Stadium. Let's see if Allen will be available for the showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Is Josh Allen playing tonight?

Yes, Josh Allen is playing against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. The Buffalo Bills superstar has shaken off his nose injury and looks good to go against rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

However, according to Yahoo Sports, Allen will likely wear a visor to protect his nose. It is a safety precaution typically adopted by players after suffering a nose injury, but they aren't looking to miss out on the action. Allen did not miss any training sessions in the lead-up to tonight's game.

Ad

When asked about Allen's nose, Bills' coach Sean McDermott said,

"Yeah, his nose did not get any bigger, I don't think. It's always looked good to me. I think it still looks good. I think we are in a good spot."

According to Yahoo Sports, Allen has made 107 straight starts, the longest active streak by a quarterback. The Wyoming product has been ever-present for the Bills since he was selected in the 2018 draft.

Ad
Ad

How did Josh Allen perform in Week 2?

Josh Allen had an okay game against the New York Jets in Week 2 of the 2025 season. The reigning MVP posted a stat line of 148 passing yards with zero touchdowns and interceptions. He added six carries and 59 rushing yards in the victory.

Allen looked limited due to the nose injury he suffered early in the game. However, his teammates were able to pick up the slack, recording their second straight win to start the campaign.

Next up for Allen and Co. is a game against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have started the season with two losses, which is in stark contrast to the Bills' two wins. Sean McDermott's side will look to pile on the misery on their rivals at Highmark Stadium in Week 3.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications