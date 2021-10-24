Is Josh Jacobs playing tonight against the Eagles in Week 7?

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to build on their win last week over the Denver Broncos, the first for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-2 and will now host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at home in Allegiant Stadium.

Jacobs, an integral part of the Las Vegas Raiders offense, has been dealing with a toe and ankle injury since the start of the season.

Jacobs missed two weeks after suffering toe and ankle injuries Week 1. Jacobs has already been on the injury report 21 times this season, and it’s only Week 7.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders have Josh Jacobs healthy and ready to go for the Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Is Josh Jacobs playing today vs the Eagles?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will take the field this afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Las Vegas Raiders expect big things from Jacobs this afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles defense.

In the four games that Josh Jacobs has played this season, he has 175 rushing yards and four touchdowns along with 79 receiving yards. Jacobs' presence in the Raiders offense is not only an option on the ground but also in the air.

Josh Jacobs was vocal this week about the noticeable changes to the Las Vegas Raiders sidelines since the well-known dismissal of now-former head coach Jon Gruden.

Jacobs said this week that it was a much easier-going experience to be on the Raiders sideline without the profanity and anxiety that was created during the Gruden era with the Raiders.

Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN "Man, the sideline was just so, it was like, it wasn't no anxiety. It was weird. It was like everybody was calm, you didn't have somebody cussing at you, or going crazy at the refs. None of that. Something bad happened and it like, 'OK, next play.'" - #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs "Man, the sideline was just so, it was like, it wasn't no anxiety. It was weird. It was like everybody was calm, you didn't have somebody cussing at you, or going crazy at the refs. None of that. Something bad happened and it like, 'OK, next play.'" - #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Now, with an apparent clear head and better team atmosphere, Jacobs and the Raiders will need to bring their "A" game to keep up with a fast-tempo Eagles team. The plan for the Las Vegas Raiders is to depend on the running game with Jacobs and fellow running back Kenyan Drake.

The Philadelphia Eagles are ranked 28th in the National Football League with yards allowed, averaging 135 yards per game.

Even through the injuries that Jacobs has battled through not only this season, but in his three-year NFL career so far, he should still be a big part of Sunday's game plan.

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently tied at the top of the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4-2.

Edited by LeRon Haire