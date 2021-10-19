Raiders players visit Jon Gruden to bid former HC farewell following email scandal

For nearly two weeks, the National Football League has been flooded with news about the email scandal surrounding now former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Whether it was the details of the emails or how it pertains to the scandal surrounding the National Football League, there has been plenty to talk about.

Special teams coordinator and assistant coach Rich Bisaccia is now the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders after Gruden's resignation last Monday night. On Sunday afternoon, the Raiders got back to their winning ways, defeating the Denver Broncos 34-24 to advance to 4-2 on the season.

However, there has been a new update on the Jon Gruden front and it involves some of his former Las Vegas Raiders players.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders’ QB Derek Carr on Jon Gruden: “I love the man, I hate the sin.” Raiders’ QB Derek Carr on Jon Gruden: “I love the man, I hate the sin.” https://t.co/WFlwxwUAxo

Raiders players visit Jon Gruden's house to say 'goodbye'

Last Monday, it was reported that Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team's facility in search of Jon Gruden. The email scandal surrounding the head coach had gotten even messier and Davis wanted to have a much-needed conversation with the head coach just days after releasing a statement in which he said they were 'disturbing'.

Later that night, during Monday Night Football, Jon Gruden informed his staff that he had issued his resignation. Davis addressed the team the next day, which many insinuated meant, since it was 'after hours' that Gruden never addressed his team in person after resigning.

On Sunday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported in the pre-game coverage that several Las Vegas Raiders players went to Jon Gruden's home last week to say goodbye to their former head coach. It was reported that of the players that did visit Jon Gruden, it was to get some type of closure and perhaps just talk it out.

Jay Glazer @JayGlazer #InsideScoop The Inside Scoop – Week 6 @NFLonFOX The latest on the situation with the #Raiders . Also, with Kliff Kingsbury not being able to coach today due to covid-19, who will take over for him? And did @ZERTZ_86 know he will be traded before the game on Thursday night? #NFL The Inside Scoop – Week 6 @NFLonFOXThe latest on the situation with the #Raiders. Also, with Kliff Kingsbury not being able to coach today due to covid-19, who will take over for him? And did @ZERTZ_86 know he will be traded before the game on Thursday night? #NFL #InsideScoop https://t.co/TMsv3axmdH

There isn't an exact amount or names of players that went to see Jon Gruden, which might be on purpose so there isn't more controversy about who may have gone to speak with him.

Also Read

Glazer also mentioned that the Raiders players just need to officially say their farewell to the head coach so they can move on. It seems that may have been the case as they secured a road victory over the Broncos.

Bisaccia has had quite the task of not only stepping in as head coach for the first time in his career but also keeping his Raiders team focused on the task at hand.

Edited by Henno van Deventer