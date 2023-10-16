Is Josh Palmer playing tonight? Chargers WR’s status explored for Week 6 game vs Cowboys

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their clash with the Dallas Cowboys as they come off their early season bye ready to make a statement, but will Josh Palmer be playing?

The receiver, coming off a three-catch, 77-yard game against the Las Vegas Raiders, might not be taking his place tonight as the Chargers look to get to .500 on the season.

In what will be a superb contest, Justin Herbert ideally would like all his receiving weapons available as he looks to get after Dan Quinn's Cowboys defense at SoFi Stadium.

Is Josh Palmer playing vs. the Cowboys?

With the Chargers already without Mike Williams for the clash against Dallas, Kellen Moore's offense can't take another injury, but will Palmer take his place?

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Josh Palmer was listed as questionable yesterday as he is dealing with a groin injury.

After the Chargers released their initial injury report a few days ago, they have now added Josh Palmer to it.

If he can't go against the Cowboys, the Chargers' receiving room looks a bit thin, as rookie Quentin Johnston might be called upon. He currently has six catches for 44 yards on the year, and without Palmer, he may just be getting himself a chance to impress the coaching staff.

Is Josh Palmer a big loss for the Chargers?

With a receiving room that heavily relied on Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, not having Palmer, who is currently third for yards (160) and fourth for receptions (11) on the Chargers roster, there could be some trouble coming for Los Angeles.

Allen looms as the only one who can take the game away from Dallas at the skill position, but we have seen the likes of Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler do their thing in open space as well.

Not having Palmer would be a blow for the Chargers because outside of Allen and him, no one will really scare the Cowboys' secondary.

Now, he is listed as questionable, so there is a chance he plays, but whether or not the Chargers feel a need to risk him this early in the season is unknown.