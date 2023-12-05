Is Josh Pederson related to Doug Pederson? All about Jaguars TE’s family

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josh Pederson is set to make his NFL debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. It's been a long time coming for the Louisiana–Monroe alum, who has taken a stint in the USFL and on numerous practice squads before finding a stable home in Jacksonville.

Yes, Josh Pederson is related to Jaguars' head coach, Doug Pederson, as Josh is Doug's second son with his wife, Jeannie Pederson. It's a family connection in Jacksonville, and it's only natural that Josh is set to play his first NFL game under the guidance of his Super Bowl-winning father.

Josh Pederson's NFL career

Josh Pederson played college football at Louisiana–Monroe, where he slowly but steadily learned the skills of being a professional caliber tight end. Josh spent four years at Louisiana–Monroe before declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the younger Pederson went undrafted and was subsequently signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. However, he was waived soon after. Two days after being waived by the 49ers, Pederson was signed by the New Orleans Saints. But that didn't last as well, as he was waived before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Pederson remained hopeful of playing in the NFL and signed a reserve/future deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2022. Unfortunately, that didn't last, as he was waived in May 2022, well before the 2022 NFL season.

After his latest stint with an NFL franchise, Josh Pederson decided to prove his worth outside the league for a change. The New Jersey-born tight end signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in May 2022 and was promptly moved to the team's inactive roster.

Pederson played 10 games in the 2022 USFL season and ranked second in receptions on his team with 24 receptions for 325 yards. He had his USFL contract terminated in July 2023 in order to ink a deal with an NFL franchise.

Pederson has since signed a practice squad contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's set to debut in a crunch game against AFC powerhouse the Cincinnati Bengals. It doesn't get bigger than making your debut on Monday Night Football while being coached by your Super Bowl-winning dad.

Doug Pederson's NFL Legacy

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is one of the few persons in history to have won a Super Bowl as both a player and a head coach.

Pederson enjoyed a decent NFL playing career as a backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cleveland Browns. Pederson received a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Green Bay Packers squad that won Super Bowl XXXI over the New England Patriots. He was the third-string quarterback behind Hall of Fame duo Brett Favre and Jim McMahon.

Following the completion of his playing career in 2004, Doug Pederson promptly started learning the ropes of being a head coach. Pederson started from the grassroots and served as the head coach of Calvary Baptist Academy in Los Angeles for three years. He then earned a job with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid in 2009 and kept progressing from there.

Pederson was eventually employed as the Eagles head coach in 2016 and was tasked with bringing the glory days back to Philly. The former NFL backup QB did just that, winning Super Bowl LII in a shock victory over the much fancied New England Patriots. This instantly made him a Philly legend, as he brought the first, and so far only, Super Bowl game win to Philadelphia.

Pederson has since left Philly to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Jacksonville, he is tasked with nurturing the talents of Trevor Lawrence and the other exciting prospects in the franchise. Pederson is doing a decent job at that, and the Jaguars are looking like outsiders to make a deep playoff run in 2023.