Who is Doug Pederson's son, Josh? All you need to know about USFL star

Doug Pederson is one of a select few active coaches who can say they have won a Super Bowl. The current Jacksonville Jaguars coach can also say he has a son who plays in the USFL, tight end Josh Pederson of the Houston Gamblers.

Pederson played college football for Louisiana Monroe for four years (2017-2020). He had 99 receptions, 1,191 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 35 career games with the Warhawks. The tight end is in the top 20 in both receptions and yards and in the top 15 in touchdowns in school history.

Pederson went undrafted in the NFL draft but was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He was waived by the team in August 2021.

Next, the New Orleans Saints signed Doug Pederson's son three days after the 49ers waived him. However, New Orleans chose to waive him less than three weeks after signing him. Pederson joined the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs but was once again waived last May.

Pederson joined the Gamblers ahead of the USFL season but hasn't seen many offensive snaps this season. The tight end has just 23 yards this season for Houston. He hopes to play his way into getting another invite to an NFL training camp following this USFL season.

Doug Pederson on the USFL: “I’ve been impressed with it"

Doug Pederson attended his son's most recent game as the Gamblers faced the Michigan Panthers. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach was asked about the USFL and how it could lead to an opportunity to play in the NFL. Pederson answered:

“I’ve been impressed with it [the USFL]. This is a great opportunity for all these players to showcase their talent and get on tape. That’s one thing I’ve encouraged my son to do, is just get on tape. Get meaningful reps. That’s what all these guys are doing, because one day they’re trying to get back to the NFL if they can."

It remains to be seen if Doug Pederson has the opportunity to coach his son in the NFL in the future.

