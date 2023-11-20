Is Joshua Dobbs Asian? Vikings QB's ethnicity explored

Joshua Dobbs suffered his first loss with the Minnesota Vikings in the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos. The quarterback had previously led Minnesota to two wins since joining the team just before the NFL trade deadline.

The Vikings traded for Dobbs to replace Kirk Cousins, who has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season with an Achilles injury. In his short spell with Minnesota so far, he has looked impressive and fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his ethnicity.

As per reports, Dobbs is not Asian. He is of mixed ethnicity. His mother Stephanie has African American roots, while his father Roberts has Caucasian ancestry.

Dobbs was born and raised in Alpharetta, Georgia. He attended Wesleyan School before moving to Alpharetta High School.

Dobbs played college football with the Tennessee Volunteers from 2013 to 2016. He declared for the NFL draft in 2017 and was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Dobbs also had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Joshua Dobbs contract details: How much is the Minnesota Vikings QB making in 2023?

Minnesota Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs

As per reports, Joshua Dobbs signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. However, he is being paid that full amount split by three teams.

Dobbs has been traded twice since signing his deal with Cleveland. The Browns first traded him to the Arizona Cardinals, who dealt him to the Minnesota Vikings before the deadline.

In his three games with the Vikings so far, Dobbs has completed 63 of his 96 passes for 647 yards and four touchdowns. He has led them to wins over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints but couldn't get them over the line against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Dobbs recorded 1,569 yards and eight touchdowns earlier in the season while playing for the Cardinals.