Is Justin Herbert playing tonight? Latest on Chargers QB for TNF Week 15 vs Raiders 

Justin Herbert has had a solid 2023 season thus far. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has racked up 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns on 297 passes. He has also added 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground across 13 games.

However, Herbert picked up a season-ending finger injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Hence, he will not play in the Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Chargers placed Herbert on the injured reserve earlier this week. He is expected to return to action in the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Justin Herbert?

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert picked up a finger injury in the second quarter of the Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chargers signal-caller exited the game and did not return for the remainder of the contest. He was replaced by backup quarterback Easton Stick.

Earlier this week, the Chargers revealed that Herbert suffered a fracture in his index finger. He underwent surgery Tuesday and was then ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Who is Justin Herbert's backup, Easton Stick?

Easton Stick is expected to start for the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 15 TNF game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback made his first appearance of the season when he replaced the injured Justin Herbert in Week 14 against the Broncos.

It was Stick's first game in quite a while. He last played for the Chargers when he made his debut for the team in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. In that game, he made one pass for 4 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

The Chargers selected Stick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He signed a one-year extension with the Los Angeles outfit in the offseason.

Although Stick has been serving as Justin Herbert's backup this season, he is expected to get a run of games for the remainder of the regular season.

Week 15 Thursday Night Football: How to watch Raiders vs Chargers live

The Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Los Angeles can watch the game on KTTV (FOX/11) while those in Las Vegas can catch the game locally on (ABC/13).

The Chargers-Raiders TNF contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Monday, Dec. 14

: Monday, Dec. 14 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX/11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and ABC/13 (for locals in Las Vegas)

: FOX/11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and ABC/13 (for locals in Las Vegas) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV