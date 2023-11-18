Is Justin Jefferson playing in Week 11? Vikings WR's status explored

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was later placed on the injured reserve and hasn't played a game since then.

Last week Jefferson was quite close to getting activated from the IR, but the team decided to play it safe. The Vikings will face the Denver Broncos in Week 11, will the star wide receiver play in this game?

Justin Jefferson injury update:

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

As per the latest update from Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings haven't activated Jefferson from the injured reserve. As a result, he will not play on Sunday against the Broncos.

Justin Jefferson will be sidelined for the sixth consecutive game as a result of a lingering hamstring injury. After the game against the Broncos, the Vikings will face the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Following that they have their bye week.

There is a possibility that the Vikings activate Jefferson from the IR after their bye week. With Kirk Cousins also out due to an Achilles injury, it will be interesting to see how Joshua Dobbs leads the team without the star wide receiver.

This past week Justin Jefferson did provide an update on his situation. As per Sports Illustrated, he said:

"I'm feeling pretty good. New week to get better, get stronger. I'm looking forward to doing more in practices and getting back to where I'd like to be."

"Just trying to focus on day to day, I'm just trying to make sure that it doesn't come back. Doing treatment every single day, doing different exercises to strengthen it. It's been going well."

In five games that he has played this season, Jefferson has 36 receptions for 571 yards with three touchdowns.

Vikings WR depth chart without Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison: New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings

With Justin Jefferson out, Jordan Addison is set to lead the line for the Vikings. The rookie has impressed everyone with his performances and has been a reliable option for his team.

In 10 games this season, Addison has 45 receptions for 603 yards and has scored seven touchdowns. He is averaging 13.4 yards per reception and 60.3 receiving yards per game.

Minnesota Vikings WR depth chart:

Jordan Addison K.J. Osborn Brandon Powell Jalen Nailor N'Keal Harry