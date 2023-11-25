Is Justin Jefferson playing in Week 12? Latest on Vikings WR for MNF Bears showdown

According to reports, Justin Jefferson will not be playing in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season against the Chicago Bears. The All-Pro wide receiver is leaning towards a Week 14 comeback as he recovers from an injury sustained in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jefferson is one of the best players in the league and was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year. However, due to injury, the LSU alum has played just five games this season. In the meantime, the Vikings sit at 6-5 as they chase a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in his side's Week 5 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. The perennial All-Pro wideout has missed six consecutive games since then, easily his longest spell off the gridiron in his NFL career.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

However, Jefferson returned to training in November and has been practicing in a limited capacity since November 8.

Furthermore, it's important to note that if Jefferson does not return to the active roster by November 29, the Vikings will be forced to place him back on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.

Expand Tweet

How has Justin Jefferson performed this season?

Justin Jefferson was on pace to record his fourth straight 1,400-plus yards season to start his NFL career. He had amassed 36 passes for 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns in five starts prior to his injury.

However, his injury against the Chiefs in Week 5 stopped the superstar dead in his tracks and put the Vikings season in question. Thankfully, the team steadied the ship in his absence and still has the potential to make a playoff push heading into Week 12. It's anyone's guess as to when Jefferson returns to action.

In the meantime, wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison will be tasked with filling the void left by Jefferson. Also, tight end T.J. Hockenson will get a bunch of targets from Josh Dobbs as the franchise awaits the return of arguably the best pass catcher in the league.