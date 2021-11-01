Is Kadarius Toney playing tonight vs. Chiefs in Week 8?

Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been a revelation for the New York Giants during the 2021 NFL season.

After a slow start to his NFL career, the wide receiver had a couple of big performances against the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys.

Toney caught six passes for 78 yards against the Saints in Week 3 and then topped that with 10 catches for 189 yards against the Cowboys in Week 5. He had a decent outing against the Rams in Week 6, hauling in three receptions for 36 yards before an ankle injury prematurely ended his evening.

The rookie wide receiver has been sidelined since picking up that ankle injury against the Rams. Having spent a couple of weeks on the sidelines, will Toney be ready in time to suit up against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Kadarius Toney could play in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants are still sweating over Kadarius Toney's availability for their game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium tonight. Toney returned to practice last Friday and many expect the wide receiver to play against the Chiefs.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Kadarius Toney, ready for Monday night. Kadarius Toney, ready for Monday night. https://t.co/woRaMj7xsZ

The rookie wide receiver's ankle injury hasn't healed fully yet, which is why his status is listed as questionable. But he could play in the Giants' Monday night game.

Toney's presence will be a massive boost for New York, who could use a vertical threat like Toney against the Chiefs' struggling secondary. Kadarius Toney might suit up for the Giants against the Chiefs on Monday night, but off-season acquisition Kenny Golladay is out with a knee injury.

The Giants have four other receivers who are listed as questionable to play tonight. Wide receivers John Ross, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard are all suffering from hamstring issues and their availability with being game-time decisions.

Tight end Evan Engram returned to practice on Friday but was a limited participant and is listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who picked up an ankle injury against the Cowboys in Week 5, will also miss the game.

If the Giants want to score an upset tonight, they will need to heavily depend on Daniel Jones and his own playmaking ability outside of the pocket.

