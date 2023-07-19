Is Kirk Cousins catholic? All about Vikings QB’s family and religion

Kirk Cousins is one of the finest quarterbacks in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings star is also a strong believer in the Christian faith.

Cousins speaks about his faith openly on many forums across the first season of the Netflix original series Quarterback. In the final episode of the season, while accepting the Bart Starr award, the signal caller asserts the importance of his relationship with Christ in his life. He said:

“If you want to sum up the life of Bart Starr in a few words, you could say things like ‘Leader. Respected. Humble. Coachable. Hard-working. Persevering. Faithful. Loving husband and devoted father.’ Who doesn’t want these words said about them and their life? However, you’d miss something very significant about Bart Starr if you also left out the word ‘Christian.’"

Cousins added:

"Bart Starr was a follower of Jesus. He understood this as I do today: Football will one day end. Life is based on much more than football. But one thing that can’t be taken from me is my personal relationship with Jesus."

In 2018, Cousins held his first off-season youth football camp after joining the Vikings. Before conducting any training sessions, he instructed more than 350 boys that a walk with god should come before anything else.

The four-time Pro Bowler has maintained his stance on Christianity and continues to follow and practice the word of the Lord. Cousins has also praised god for all his achievements in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins' wife and kids

Kirk Cousins with his wife and kids

Kirk Cousins met his future wife Julie Hampton in 2012 through a mutual family friend. The pair quickly hit it off and began dating.

Cousins and Hampton married in 2014, a year after the quarterback proposed on a balcony at the Capitol building. The couple has two boys together, Cooper (born in 2017) and Turner (born in 2019). The family also has a dog named Abe.

