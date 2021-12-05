Is Kyler Murray playing today vs Bears? 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been out since their game in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. In a 24-21 loss to the Packers, Murray went 22 of 33 for 274 passing yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

The first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft leads the NFL this season with a passer rating of 110.4 and a completion percentage of 72.7%. The question on the mind of all Cardinals fans is will they see their franchise quarterback take the field versus the Bears at Soldier Field.

Will Murray play versus the bears today?

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray will be under center for their Week 13 matchup versus the Chicago Bears. The 2019 AP Rookie of the Year missed three starts and veteran quarterback Colt McCoy started in Murray’s place.

The 11-year NFL quarterback went 2-1 in three games with six touchdowns and an interception and kept the Cardinals atop the NFC West in the process.

StaceyDales @StaceyDales @nflnetwork #AZCardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury just officially told me that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today versus the #Bears #AZCardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury just officially told me that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today versus the #Bears. @nflnetwork

Murray faces a Chicago Bears team that broke a five-game losing streak on Thanksgiving in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, winning 16-14. The Cardinals enter the game in the top 10 in total offense in the league while having the ninth-best passing offense in the NFL.

Murray is seventh in passing yards per game with 284.5 yards and first in passing yards per attempt with 8.4. His 63.40 QBR is good for sixth amongst quarterbacks in the league as well.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his lingering ankle injury, is expected to start vs. the Bears, per source. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his lingering ankle injury, is expected to start vs. the Bears, per source.

His longest completed air distance is 54.3 yards, which is in the top 15 in the NFL this year and also has had 2.83 seconds in time to throw the ball in the pocket. The Pro Bowl quarterback started all of the Cardinals games over the first two years of the career.

In his rookie year back in 2019, Murray had 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He was also sacked a league-leading 48 times that year.

The following year, he had 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and was sacked just 27 times.

Michele Steele @MicheleSteele Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out early in wet, wintry weather at Solder Field - trust me, it’s miserable - told me: “I feel good.” Hasn’t played since Week 8. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out early in wet, wintry weather at Solder Field - trust me, it’s miserable - told me: “I feel good.” Hasn’t played since Week 8. https://t.co/7j1RsQKM7h

So far, the Cardinals offensive line has kept Murray upright as he has been sacked 18 times. If the Cardinals want to be Super Bowl contenders, having Murray healthy is a key part of their quest to do so.

Edited by LeRon Haire