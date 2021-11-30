J.J. Watt responds to rumors of Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury being a front-runner for Oklahoma job

J.J. Watt and Kliff Kingsbury have made magic in their short time together this season. While J.J. Watt brought his All-Pro resume to the Arizona Cardinals’ defense this season, the unit has continued to dominate, even after his injury. The Cardinals’ defensive turnaround is the key to their 9-2 season. The offense under Kliff Kingsbury still hums along as an explosive unit, especially with QB Kyler Murray at the helm.

This time of year, as NCAA football wraps up its regular season and many coaching jobs are suddenly available, the rumor mill churns at any name that might come up. And Pro-Bowlers like J.J. Watt are suspectible to the same rumors.

J.J. Watt offers his thoughts at rumors of Kliff Kingsbury becoming Oklahoma head coach

J.J. Watt took the rumor in stride, offering praise for his coach’s performance on the NFL field this season, while also poking fun at rumors of Kingsbury potentially leaving the Cardinals for the college ranks.

JJ Watt @JJWatt



I see ya Kliff!



😂 twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN.



Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table.I see ya Kliff! killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table. I see ya Kliff! 😂 twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Kliff Kingsbury’s previous head coaching stint was at his alma mater, Texas Tech University, where he coached Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes. Before Texas Tech, he was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, where he helped Johnny Manziel win the Heisman Trophy. The pedigree and high success of the quarterbacks he’s coached are pluses on his resume, so it should not come as any surprise that Oklahoma is doing their due diligence.

Oklahoma’s current coach, Lincoln Riley, is reportedly leaving for the same job with the USC Trojans. Riley also played quarterback at Texas Tech as a walk-on in 2002 behind Kliff Kingsbury, who was the senior starting QB at the time.

Any head coaching job in the NFL and a power 5 conference school like Oklahoma is desirable. Whether Kliff Kingsbury would seriously consider leaving a professional football gig (especially given the Cardinal’s record this season) for a college head coaching job is improbable, but not impossible.

Kingsbury could react to the rumors like Mike Tomlin did earlier this season, or he could actually bolt for the college ranks like Jim Harbaugh did when he left the San Francisco 49ers for the Michigan Wolverines, his alma mater. Here, the difference is that Kliff Kingsbury already had a shot at leading his alma mater for 6 years, and he may not even like recruiting. In the NFL, you don’t need to recruit players; a coach like Kingsbury could just focus on the Xs and Os.

In this case, J.J. Watt may end up being the recruiter by keeping his coach in town in the comforts of the Arizona desert.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe