Is Lamar Jackson's mom his agent? Details about Felicia Jones' role in QB's contract negotiations with Ravens

Earlier today, news broke that Lamar Jackson had failed to agree to a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. In the light of this revelation, the focus inevitably turned toward what went on behind the scenes during the contract negotiations.

Much was made of the fact that Lamar Jackson chose to forgo a traditional agent. Instead, he represented himself. In lieu of an agent, he chose to retain the services of his mother, Felicia Jones, as his manager.

Annie Apple @SurvivinAmerica 1 thing Lamar Jackson taught y’all is y’all need to watch those NFL draft analysis on mute. Those of us who actually watched him play at Louisville knew Lamar’s a skilled QB. His mom, brilliant Felicia Jones’ skills as his agent were disrespected yet she thrives. Congrats to both 1 thing Lamar Jackson taught y’all is y’all need to watch those NFL draft analysis on mute. Those of us who actually watched him play at Louisville knew Lamar’s a skilled QB. His mom, brilliant Felicia Jones’ skills as his agent were disrespected yet she thrives. Congrats to both https://t.co/E4sqGEu1Pf

This was not an unusual move because Jackson has never had a formal agent and has always chosen to bargain for himself. He has sought advice from his mother on all of his negotiations. In fact, he did so during his rookie deal. Felicia Jones was instrumental in getting her son a four-year, $9.5 million deal as a rookie.

Why hasn't Lamar Jackson arrived at a contract resolution?

While Lamar Jackson not signing a contract is massive news, from the perspective of both parties, one can see the reasons that brought them to this point. For the Baltimore Ravens, someone like Jackson, who is a dual-threat quarterback, has more of a chance of injury. Therefore, they might not want to commit to him straight away.

Meanwhile, Jackson has seen the ceiling for elite quarterbacks rise from $45 million per year last year for Patrick Mahomes to $50.3 million per year for Aaron Rodgers this year.

Another factor is that, as Lamar Jackson enters the final year of his contract, it does not necessarily mean he is on his way out after the season is over. The Ravens could always choose to franchise tag him and that would pay him $45 million in 2023. It also reduces their outlay this year on him, paying him $23 million guaranteed under the fifth-year option.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Lamar Jackson decided to turn down the Ravens’ offer and bet on himself. He now will make $23 million this season and is expected to be franchise tagged after this season. Lamar Jackson decided to turn down the Ravens’ offer and bet on himself. He now will make $23 million this season and is expected to be franchise tagged after this season. https://t.co/lAuxYCmnbQ

And the Baltimore Ravens also have a history of letting their quarterback contracts run down to the end. Joe Flacco was in a similar situation with his contract and was playing out his fifth year when he led them to the Super Bowl. It convinced the brass to reward him with a new contract after the win, but even then, they waited three days before the due date for franchise tag.

There are a lot of considerations in the deal that are probably playing out that are unrelated to who Lamar Jackson is represented by. With elite quarterbacks, because they are a rare commodity, the market rates are pretty much standard, and there is not going to be much variation going forward. For now, it is a waiting game to see where we land again next season.

