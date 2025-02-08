Is Lauren Daigle singing at Super Bowl LIX? Exploring star singer's schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. This year's big game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Since the Super Bowl is the biggest event in the NFL, the occasion also has special pre-game ceremonies, along with the halftime show. Fans have also been curious whether Christian music singer Lauren Daigle will perform at the event.

Is Lauren Daigle signing at Super Bowl LIX?

Lauren Daigle will perform at Super Bowl 59 - Source: Imagn

Lauren Daigle will perform at Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. She will take the stage alongside jazz musician Trombone Shorty for a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Daigle attended Louisiana State University and has previously performed at the Caesars Superdome. She sang the national anthem for the 2020 College Football Playoff championship game when LSU beat Clemson.

Daigle appeared on the “Arroyo Grande” podcast earlier this week and opened up about how she felt when she received a call from the NFL about performing at the Super Bowl.

“I picked up the phone, and there was a little bit of, ‘Is this real? Is this actually going to happen? Is it real?’ I want to know that it’s real,” Daigle said. “And then it became a ‘Yeah, it was real.’ It was a real call. And I was tickled.”

Rap icon Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the halftime show at this year's Super Bowl.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs vs. Eagles finale

The Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast live on Fox, where Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

