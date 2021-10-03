Is Le'Veon Bell playing tonight against the Broncos? SCHEDULE 6 AM EST

Le'Veon Bell used to beat the Baltimore Ravens when he was a Pittsburgh Steeler. Now, times have changed and Bell has joined forces with his former rival.

The running back signed with Baltimore in early September and was a member of the team's practice squad until now. He was one of two players elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, meaning that he could make his first appearance in an official game for the Ravens.

Being on the active roster is a step needed to get back on the field, but with Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray leading the Ravens' backfield, Bell is not a guarantee to get snaps against the Broncos' defense.

Le'Veon Bell could make his season debut against the Denver Broncos

Bell was a free agent after the 2020 season when he played for the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. There was some early speculation about whether he would consider a return for the Chiefs, but he quickly shut down those rumors, stating that he would never play for Andy Reid again.

Bell signed a huge contract with the Jets during the 2019 free agency following a holdout that lasted the entire 2018 season when he tried to get the Pittsburgh Steelers to up their offer for a contract extension. The running back never really got to grips with former Jets coach Adam Gase, and the marriage didn't work, with his average per carry dropping almost a full yard compared to his years in Pittsburgh.

Bell remained a free agent throughout the offseason as teams deemed his best days far behind. However, the Ravens suffered a freak sequence of injuries to their backfield that resulted in the organization looking for other options, and Bell's name came into place. He signed in September to the practice squad and is now on the active roster.

Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec Le’Veon Bell and Kevon Seymour were the two practice squad elevations. It was Bell’s first and Seymour’s second. Andre Smith was a Reserve/Covid list replacement for Jaylon Ferguson. Le’Veon Bell and Kevon Seymour were the two practice squad elevations. It was Bell’s first and Seymour’s second. Andre Smith was a Reserve/Covid list replacement for Jaylon Ferguson.

How could Bell help the Ravens against the Denver Broncos?

The biggest way that Le'Veon Bell could help the Ravens' offense produce, is not by rushing the ball, but in the passing game. Bell's ability as a pass-catcher was always his biggest differential, and Baltimore needed someone to produce receiving passes out of the backfield following Gus Edwards' season-ending injury.

The Ravens are also facing problems on the offensive line with Ronnie Stanley out for the game. Bell has always been a fantastic pass blocker, so he will help keep Lamar Jackson clean during Sunday's contest.

