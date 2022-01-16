Is Leonard Fournette playing today vs Eagles? Latest on Buccaneers RB's status

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' key to winning the Super Bowl last season was running back Leonard Fournette. "Playoff Lenny" or even "Super Bowl Lenny," as he was nicknamed, helped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy last February.

Fournette followed up last season's valiant effort with one of his best career seasons in 2021. He rushed for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games this season before being sidelined with a hamstring injury in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. When he was placed on the Injured Reserve, they anticipated him to be back for the playoff run.

Now, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to defend their Super Bowl title, will they have their top running back on the field?

Is RB Leonard Fournette playing in Wild Card game today vs. Eagles?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had until 4:00 pm EST on Saturday afternoon to activate their running back off Injured Reserve and make him eligible to play Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round.

The Buccaneers did not do so, meaning they will be without their top running back on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers are not activating RB Leonard Fournette by today’s 4 pm deadline and he will not play Sunday vs. the Eagles, per source. Buccaneers are not activating RB Leonard Fournette by today’s 4 pm deadline and he will not play Sunday vs. the Eagles, per source.

The running back practiced all week and the Buccaneers were optimistic that he would be ready for the first round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained early Sunday morning why the Buccaneers decided not to activate Fournette. Arians explained that the Buccaneers wanted to play it safe and not rush him because he wasn't 100 percent just yet.

“It’s just a little tweak (hamstring)," Arians said. "He wasn’t full speed when he really opened up and tried to push off a couple times. It caught him, so we’re just going to be very cautious with him.”

Not only will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be without their top running back on Sunday afternoon, their No. 2 running back Ronald Jones II will also be out with an ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense will now need to rely on the depth chart when it comes to the running back position. But the good news is that veteran running back Le'Veon Bell is an option to get the ground game going.

Edited by Piyush Bisht