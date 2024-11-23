Is Malik Nabers playing tomorrow? Latest on Giants WR for Sunday Week 12 clash vs Bucs

The New York Giants face uncertainty over Malik Nabers' availability for their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie wide receiver's status has become a pressing concern after an unexpected development in Friday's practice.

Nabers missed Friday's practice session due to a groin injury, leading the Giants to list him as questionable for Sunday's game. The timing raises eyebrows, as he had participated fully in earlier sessions this week.

While the late-week setback appears concerning, Nabers expressed confidence about his game status. He told ESPN's Jordan Raanan in the locker room on Friday that he expects to play this weekend against the Buccaneers.

The final decision on Nabers' availability won't come until roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. This groin issue isn't entirely new - he dealt with a similar problem in Week 7 while working through concussion protocol.

The rookie receiver hasn't missed any of the last four games, recording 26 catches on 42 targets for 221 yards.

Who steps up if Malik Nabers can't play?

The New York Giants' receiving corps stands ready to fill any potential void. Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton would likely see increased targets from newly appointed starting quarterback Tommy DeVito. He was appointed after Daniel Jones was benched and later released on Thursday.

Second-year WR Jalin Hyatt could also see an expanded role. His deep-threat capabilities match up well against Tampa Bay's struggling secondary.

Malik Nabers has established himself as a key piece of the Giants' offense, tallying 61 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns through eight games.

"As long as you can get me the ball, we good," Nabers said Thursday, showcasing his straightforward approach to the game.

The Giants' passing attack has faced challenges getting Nabers involved consistently this season. Coach Brian Daboll previously pointed to missed opportunities for explosive plays, particularly after their 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants now turn to DeVito to potentially jumpstart their aerial attack. They might go with him with or without their dynamic rookie receiver available for Sunday's crucial matchup.

