Malik Nabers injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Giants WR for Fantasy Football Week 12

Malik Nabers has been one of the best rookie wide receivers in the NFL this season and is one of the best players on the New York Giants' roster. In eight games this season, the rookie has caught 61 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns on 94 targets.

Nabers has missed a few games due to a concussion this season. The Giants had their bye last week and return in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Malik Nabers injury update: Will the Giants WR play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Malik Nabers during Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - Source: Getty

Malik Nabers could be sidelined for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Nabers missed Friday's practice with a groin injury.

Trending

"Giants WR Malik Nabers is not practicing today due to a groin injury."

Expand Tweet

Nabers seemed to be managing a groin issue in Week 7 while recovering from a concussion, as he appeared on the injury report. Despite this, he played against the Philadelphia Eagles that week.

Today's injury update is more concerning because it falls on a Friday, just two days before the Giants' Sunday game.

Malik Nabers speaks on who he wants next at quarterback

Malik Nabers during New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

The New York Giants are headed in a new direction and moved on from quarterback Daniel Jones. Days after benching him, the Giants released him on Friday.

With the Giants set to add a new signal caller this upcoming offseason via the draft, trade or free agency, Malik Nabers was asked about the qualities he's looking for in the next franchise quarterback.

"As long as you can get me the ball, then we're good," Nabers said on Friday. "Like I said before, as long as you can get me the ball, I should be able to make something happen."

Expand Tweet

The Giants will start Tommy DeVito this week after moving on from Jones.

DeVito played in six games last season for an injured Daniel Jones and went 3-3, throwing for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 195 yards and a touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.